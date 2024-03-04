Salvatore Mancuso: If he’s free he can’t go to eight departments – Investigation – Justice

This Monday, March 4 afternoon, specifically at 2 p.m., the judge will announce whether freedom will be granted. Former paramilitary chief Salvatore Mancuso Gómezwho was deported from the United States to Colombia on February 27 after serving a sentence for drug trafficking.

He Former head of AUC He was appointed by the government as a peace manager, and the authorities are carefully evaluating whether to give him benefits so that he can fulfill the assigned mission.

however, In the event Mancuso regains freedom, he will not be able to travel to certain areas of the country, Especially in which his criminal activities were concentrated when he was the head of a paramilitary organization.

So things are, Justice and Peace has made it clear for several years that if benefits are realized, the consolidation of Mancuso It will be limited to the departments of Córdoba, Sucre, Bolivar, Atlántico, César, Magdalena, Norte de Santander and La Guajira, i.e. all the municipalities on the Atlantic coast.

Furthermore, the limit It also extends to the Antioquia municipalities of San Pedro de Uraba, Necoclí, Ituango.Arboletes and Apartadó.

Although the family and residence of the former Parano are in Córdoba, it is one of the departments Where it cannot go if it is released.

Authorities reasoned that it would be “an insult to the recognition of victims’ rights and a clear path to re-victimization”.

Mancuso upon arrival at Bogotá’s El Dorado Airport. Photo: Colombian police

inside Due diligence that was conducted last Friday, a representative of the prosecutor’s office indicated that Mancuso, who is being held under high security conditions in La Picota, has three partial sentences in Justice and Peace. At the same time, he said, there is a request for an early termination hearing in another process with 2,400 facts.

Moreover, before The courts of Barranquilla and Bogotá were charged with 41,500 acts.Which is already in focused hearing.

Due diligence is conducted virtually.

In the same hearing, the representative of The attorney general’s office said so far victims have been compensated and Mancuso appointed As a peacekeeper, he is not bound by the judicial branch and therefore does not need his independence.

While lawyers Victims’ representatives Yuseli Canizares and Vladimir Gomez did not oppose the former paramilitary’s independence.r, but they expressed concern over the issue of compensation to victims.

Gómez said that what was delivered was not enough to repair all and that the state would have to intervene on a subsidiary basis, and Cañizares suggested that it should guarantee that it continues to provide the truth and that it continues to deliver the goods.

