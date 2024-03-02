Agitated calls to 13-year-old boy before he was shot dead in New York

A 13-year-old boy shot and killed in Brooklyn on Thursday night called his mother frantically to tell her he had been shot, before lying dead on the sidewalk, sources told The Post.

via the New York Post

Troy Gill was attacked by a rival gang when shots were fired about three blocks from his Crown Heights home around 10:30 p.m. Friday.

According to sources, the teenager returned to the neighborhood in an Uber with a friend after watching a Brooklyn Nets game at Barclays Center.

He was shot four times in the chest and upper body at Bergen Street and New York Avenue; He then called his mother to say she had been shot and was running to the nearby Brooklyn Children’s Museum, sources said.

The critically injured boy, who sources said was affiliated with the Drench Crew gang, ran around the corner toward Brooklyn Avenue and St. Marks Avenue before falling to the ground.

Read more at the New York Post