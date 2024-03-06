When will the Super Tuesday results of the state-by-state US primaries be known?

This year there are 15 states that vote on Super Tuesday (REUTERS/Loren Elliott)

This Tuesday marks the so-called “Super Tuesday” in the United States. The most important day of the presidential primary campaign Because this is the day on which most states vote and the largest number of delegates are elected to party conventions.

On this occasion, 15 states are voting this Tuesday: Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, and Virginia. There will also be a region of American Samoa.

During this day, the results of the Democratic contest in Iowa, which was held by mail for several weeks, will also be known.

Next, it will be known when the results will be out in each state and which caste will be most important in those districts.

The Democratic race in that state has been developing by mail for weeks. There are 46 delegates at stake.

Although the closing time will be 6pm local time, ballots postmarked this Tuesday will be included in the count.

The race will be crucial to Nikki Haley’s aspirations to survive in the race against Donald Trump’s overwhelming showing. The point is that neither state has a Republican Party-affiliated voter registry, so the primary ballot is available to any registered voter, and the states with these conditions are the states in which the former South Carolina governor gets better votes. results. results.

Additionally, Republican voters in both states tend to be moderate. In fact, Vermont Governor Phil Scott is a critic of Trump whom Republicans have nominated for four consecutive two-year terms.

For this reason, experts believe that if Haley is not competitive in those states, a former president’s victory in the Republican primaries will be practically inevitable.

65 Republican and 115 Democratic delegates will be at stake.

Nikki Haley wants to stay competitive against Donald Trump this Super Tuesday (REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst)

The presidential primary in this state does not appear to be close. Both Trump and Biden are expected to win comfortably. However, the most interest will be in the governor’s race, which is the most important being contested this year. In the contest he faces

None of the presidential primaries in North Carolina should be close — although Haley could pick up some delegates, which will be divided proportionally — but the stakes are high. Voters are expected to decide the race between Democratic Attorney General Josh Stein and Republican Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson. Both have large leads in their respective primaries.

The GOP will also pick a candidate in the state’s only competitive congressional district to challenge first-term Democratic Rep. Don Davis.

For the presidential race, 74 Republican and 116 Democratic delegates will be at stake.

Trump also comes in as a heavy favorite in those states. A priority, Haley appears to be the most promising of Massachusetts and Maine, although she trailed well behind the former president in a poll last month.

Alabama is also holding two key primaries for the House of Representatives: a battle between Republican congressmen Jerry Karl and Barry Moore. Democrats, meanwhile, are choosing candidates in new “opportunity districts” for African-American voters who are likely to vote Democratic in November’s general elections.

In Texas, for its part, the key race is in Houston, where Democratic Representative Sheila Jackson Lee, who lost that city’s mayoralty in December, faces the toughest re-election campaign of her long career. Amanda Edwards, a former city councilwoman and former Jackson Lee Fellow, is running a competing bid.

Republican outgoing Rep. Kay Granger and Michael Burgess will also select candidates to replace them. And in the Democrats’ own race of Dallas, Democratic Rep. Colin is open to replacing Allred, the powerful Sen. Challenging Ted Cruz.

President Biden is looking for another landslide victory during this Super Tuesday to be able to seal his candidacy in the coming days (REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque)

In this race, the biggest draw will be in the Northwest Arkansas primary.

There will be 40 Republican and 37 Democratic delegates at stake in the presidential election.

The outlook also looks very favorable for both Biden and Trump in those states. The former Republican president will almost certainly win a majority of Texas’ 161 GOP delegates, putting him close to the 1,215 needed to seal the nomination.

Nor should we lose sight of the primary concerns of the Texas state legislature. State Attorney General Ken Paxton, who was impeached by the House of Representatives for corruption last year but acquitted by the state Senate, tried to use the primary to purge the Republican Party of his critics despite facing a criminal trial for securities fraud. has been Next month.

Minnesota, meanwhile, is also one of the states that Haley is targeting the most, as there are also no registered voters. In 2016, it was the only state that Marco Rubio won. Colorado, with its large proportion of college voters, is another possibility for the former US ambassador to the UN to make some noise.

These three states will pledge 237 Republican and 391 Democratic delegates.

In the run-up, this would be the last state in which Haley could be competitive. Utahns have never fallen for Trump: In the 2016 caucuses, the mogul finished a distant third, received just 46% of the vote in a successful general election campaign, and followed that up with 58% in the 2020 general election, a record set by George W. Worse than Bush, John McCain or Mitt Romney got.

The state will have 40 Republican and 30 Democratic representatives at stake.

This is how Americans voted in the most important state of Huntington Beach, California on Election Day (REUTERS/David Swanson)

Considered by many to be the “greatest prize”. There will be 169 pledged delegates for Republicans and 424 for Democrats.

Despite California’s liberal reputation, state regulations largely favor Trump. The primaries are open only to registered Republicans, a group with which the former president dominates in other states.

The real fight for the late Senator Dianne Feinstein’s seat will be in a two-way primary. Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff is the favorite, and he has run a shrewd campaign aimed at bolstering Democratic support, pushing Republican, former Dodger baseball player Steve Garvey, into the top two spots. That would knock Democratic Rep. Katie Porter out of the general election. That seat is currently occupied by the interim Sen. Lafonza Butler has, who is not running for a full term.

The night ends with the Alaska caucus, where 29 Republican delegates will be at stake. There, Trump is not expected to have many problems winning.