Marco Rubio may be one step away from becoming Donald Trump’s running mate

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., is leading former President Donald Trump’s list of potential vice presidential candidates, according to six people familiar with the search for the Republican nominee for the 2024 running mate.

Rubio is not alone on the field; The cast of candidates for the position is large enough to fill an entire season of “The Apprentice.” Trump estimated around 15 in an interview with Newsmax on March 13, and a source said that Rep. Alice Stefanik, R-N.Y., retired neurosurgeon Ben Carson and Sen. Tim Scott, R-SC, is one of them. in the mixture

“The list is long, and it’s very early in any kind of process,” a Trump adviser said. “No one has been contacted directly yet, and I don’t expect that to happen for a while.”

But Trump’s apparent confidence in Senator Rubio, 52, serving his third term, hints at the former president’s priorities and presents an interesting set of potential complications.

Rubio is young and telegenic, has spent more time in federal office than Vice President Kamala Harris and, at a time when Trump is optimistic about his chances of winning over Latino voters, will be the first non-white person to serve in the Republican presidency. Candidacy

