Who is the British artist Ray who broke the records of Blur, Adele and Harry Styles at the Brit Awards?

This weekend, during the Brit Awards ceremony, artist Ray won six awards. Beating the records of international stars like Harry Styles, Adele and Blur.

Singer and musician Ray won six awards in London on Saturday, March 2, including artist and album of the year, at the Brit Awards, the equivalent of the Victoires de la Musique in the United Kingdom, a record. “You can’t imagine what this means to me,” she said, moved to tears, as she accepted her award for album of the year, her grandmother by her side.

Almost unknown a few months ago, the 26-year-old singer ended the evening with six trophies: Song of the Year for “Escapism”, Best New Artist, Songwriter of the Year, Artist and Album of the Year with her album “My 21st Century Blues”. She also dominated the RnB category. “The artist I was three years ago wouldn’t believe what he sees today,” said the singer, whose music sits at the crossroads of R’n’B and jazz.

Never before has anyone won so many awards in one night at the Brit Awards. Blur in 1995, Adele in 2016 and Harry Styles in 2023 got four.

Who is Rai?

This London-born writer, musician and artist has long collaborated with artists such as David Guetta or written for Beyonce, without her label at the time, Polydor, according to her, allowed her to release her own album. She denounced the situation on social media in 2021, which led to the termination of her contract, and started from scratch as a freelancer. His debut studio disc “My 21st Century Blues” was released in March 2023.

Like many artists in recent years, she has built her notoriety due to the success of her hits on TikTok, such as “Flip a Switch” and especially “Escapism”.

The rest of the list

By collecting trophies, Rai left little room for other actors. But the evening was marked by onstage performances by Dua Lipa and Australian star Kylie Minogue, who got people dancing again this year with her hit “Padam Padam” after a career spanning more than 35 years. She received the “Global Icon” award.

Dua Lipa won the trophy in the pop category. Jungle was crowned Group of the Year. American Saza was crowned International Artist of the Year. Miley Cyrus won the award for the song “Flowers”.

Female trio Boygenius were crowned International Group of the Year with their indie rock music.

Six women and four men participated in the Artist of the Year category. Last year, only men competed in this category, which caused an uproar.