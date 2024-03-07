Forget Prayers, Hailey Bieber Sunbathes in Fire Engine Red Micro Bikini and Straw Hat

However, she traveled south to promote a new product in the line RodeHaley took the opportunity to wear a tiny bikini.

Hot next for Hailey, who has decided to stay away from the media attention generated by her father, Stephen, who recently asked for prayers for his daughter and Justine, as well as the arrest of her sister, Aaliyah, in a bar fight. To calm things down and take a few promotional shots for her new blush stick, which is still very much a mystery, Hayley opted to hit the beach.

For the occasion, the model and entrepreneur wore a fire engine red microbikini that created a gorgeous contrast with her tanned skin.

The red color perfectly complements Hailey’s chocolate brown hair, which is well protected under a straw cowboy-style hat, a trend that can be seen on the beach and at festivals this summer.

Hailey also shielded her eyes from the scorching sun of her corner of heaven under her swimsuit-like red sun frame.

The minimal string triangle bikini is reminiscent of the bikini worn by her friend Kylie last summer.

The winter color works perfectly against the sandy, warm background for Hayley!

