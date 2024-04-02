Final act of endless divorce?

Fanny Mazalon

03/29/2024 at 2:31 pm

Their separation announcement in 2016 caught the attention of the entire world. After a bitter legal battle over custody of the children, the conflict between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie seems to be coming to an end.

Eight years ago, one of Hollywood’s most iconic couples split up, and the lawsuits began with lawyers’ letters. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, after thirteen years of love (including two in marriage), seem to have finally found common ground.

The conflict between the two American stars mainly concerns child custody. Brad Pitt has always demanded shared custody and seems willing to do anything to get it. For her part, Angelina Jolie did not give up and claimed sole custody of Shiloh (17 years old), Zahara (19 years old), Pax (20 years old) and Maddox (22 years old).

It was the British media “Daily Mail” that announced the agreement between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie on Thursday, March 28. The 60-year-old actor has dropped custody disputes, accepting only visitation rights. The relationship between the Jolie-Pitt children and their father, however, has been very contentious since the divorce, promising strained family visits.

Brad Pitt and his children, the tension that continues

Brad Pitt’s second son, Pax, doesn’t mince his words when it comes to talking about his father. In 2020, for Father’s Day, the young man posted a photo of the actor on his Instagram account, in which he captioned: “Happy Father’s Day to this world-class ass! You have proven time and time again that you are a terrible and despicable person. »

His older sister, Zahara, decided to remove the name “Pitt” from him. Her decision is dated November 2023 when she was inducted into the “Alpha Kappa Alpha” sorority at Spelman University. During the presentations, the girl chose the name “Zahara Marley Jolie”, deliberately omitting her father’s name.

Maddox, the eldest in the family, wants to follow the same path, using only his mother’s name in everyday life.