Angelina Jolie makes her designer debut on the Oscars red carpet, here’s the dress she designed

So this is a first Angelina Jolie. If the actress was physically absent from the Oscar ceremony, she was symbolically present through one of her creations… This creation is a dress from Atelier Jolie, her own collaborative, ethical and fashion brand. An eco-responsible product that she launched in the spring. 2023. At the same time, she announced her first new collaboration with French luxury brand Chloe.

And on the occasion of the Oscars, one of her dresses “walked” the red carpet for the first time. He is a writer and activist Suleka JoudMarried to jazzman John Batiste (named for his song It never went away which appears in the documentary American Symphony, editor’s note) who had the honor of wearing it. This custom-made dress, gold and shiny, fitted at the waist, is 100% silk and made entirely of traceable and vintage materials, as specified.

When Angelina Jolie dresses Suleka Joud for the Oscars

“The most hilarious and surreal night at the OscarsSulika Jouad commented on Instagram. My dress was designed by the one and only Angelina Jolie, with a Silk painting Created by the brilliant artist Chaz Guest, inspired by the American Symphony. Normally, I dread dressing for this type of event. After going through treatment for the past two years I have a real love-hate relationship with clothes. » (She has been battling leukemia for several years, which is the heart of the documentary, editor’s note)

Sharing photos from the fitting, Suleka praised Angelina Jolie “I feel so beautiful that my eyes keep getting wide. Writing the history of the American Symphony on the fabric of my dress reminds me of a map of how far I’ve come. That one The embodiment of love and the creative forces that allowed us to go through this ordeal”she emphasized.

Angelina Jolie where you least expect it

for its part, Jolly Workshop Thanks to Suleka “No For trusting us and allowing us to be creative with you. As with all projects within the workshop, the aim is to personalize the clothes, as well as be bold and creative.” We are warned for the future.

And was also present during the traditional post-Oscar evening hosted by Angelina Jolie Vanity Fair. Thanks to Sydney Sweeney who caused a sensation in an off-white satin dress by designer Mark Bauer that her eldest wore. Oscar in 2004 !

