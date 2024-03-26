Charles Melton, Elizabeth Olsen Cast in Todd Solondz’s ‘Love Child’

“May December” breakout Charles Melton has another big feature lined up and is set to star opposite Elizabeth Olsen in Todd Solondz’s upcoming film, the darkly comic “Love Child.”

Killer Films (“Past Lives,” “May December”), 2AM (“Past Lives”) Volition Media (“Sam & Kate,” “Land of Bad”) and Gramercy Park Media (“The Fabulous Four,” “Blood For Dust”) is teaming up with Rocket Science to bring the project to this week’s European film market.

“Love Child” follows Misty, who is stuck in a loveless marriage with a cruel husband. Junior, her precocious 11-year-old is her only consolation. When Izzy, a handsome vagabond stranger, shows up, Junior hatches a plan to get rid of his father so his mother can marry him instead. But things end up backfiring, so Junior comes up with another plan, this one more devious, and with more disastrous—and unpredictable—results.

Volition Media’s Cindy Brew, Killer Films’ Christine Vachon, 2AM’s David Hinojosa and Gramercy Park Media’s Ford Corbett will produce. Michael Jefferson, Adam Beasley, Attila Usser, Joshua Harris and Steven Farneth will executive produce.

The film is fully financed by Volition Media and Gramercy Park Media. Rocket Science handles international sales at EFM; Cinetic Media and WME co-represent US rights.

“I’m excited to work with Elizabeth Olson and Charles Melton on what will be a very fun and playful celebration of Hollywood movies,” Solondz said.

Olsen added, “I’ve been a long-time fan of Todd’s work and collaborating with him on this film is a dream come true.”

Vachon commented, “I’m excited to re-team with Todd Solondz on ‘Love Child.’ We have worked together for many years, starting with ‘Happiness’ in the late 90’s and more recently with ‘Winner Dog’. ‘Love Child’ is another example of his singularity as a filmmaker – this dark, joyous film could only have come from him.”

Olsen is repped by The Gersh Agency and Brillstein Entertainment Partners; Melton by CAA and 111 Media; Solondz by WME and Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz.