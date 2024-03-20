Former WWE Superstar Claims Company had Megan to Stallion match plans

The former WWE Superstar has claimed that the company once planned a Megan to Stallion match against Sasha Banks.

Speaking on The Power Alphas Podcast by Mandy Rose and Tino SabatelliFormer WWE Superstar Mojo Rawley discussed meeting Megan and apparently being put together.

“They were going to do something with Mercedes (Sasha Banks) at WWE SummerSlam in years past, and it never materialized and fell through for one reason or another. We all know how those situations can go,” he declared (via SEScoops).

Megan the Stallion vs Sasha Banks almost happened!?

Apparently, Megan and Sasha Banks/Mercedes Monae will not be a match and Banks will leave the company at the end of 2022.

Banks, now Mercedes Mone, is now signed to AEW and recently made an appearance for the company at the AEW Dynamite Big Business event. She’s believed to have signed a multi-year deal so it’s unlikely we’ll see her in a WWE ring anytime soon.

