Elizabeth Olsen’s dreams finally come true as she begins a new chapter in her career outside the world of Scarlet Witch in the MCU

It is true that when you start portraying a character so well in the film industry for a long period of time, they start to gain recognition and become synonymous with it. The same happened to Elizabeth Olson, who rose to international stardom with her portrayal of Scarlet Witch in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Well, if one gets an opportunity to work with one of the world’s most successful superhero franchises, they will definitely take it up, as it will put them among the top stars of the industry.

However, the Kill Your Darlings The actress was tired of her superhero roles and wanted to step back as she felt that it took away her acting range and limited her opportunities as an artist. Now, her dream has come true as Olsen is set to star in a number of non-Marvel projects, and fans are thrilled for her.

Elizabeth Olsen is done being a Marvel superhero

Like it or not, one cannot deny the fact that nowadays, the biggest stars of the industry are an integral part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Elizabeth Olson is one such name; who played Scarlet Witch in the franchise for 7 years.

However, she seemed a bit aloof about playing only one role and wanted to diversify herself in an attempt to diversify her career.

Last year, during an exclusive interview with The Times, The I saw the light The actress shared how it’s best to portray a role in the short term, but in the long run, it will make her career one-dimensional and she doesn’t want to be. “Only involved as this character.”

she said,

“I’m trying to figure out… because, especially in the last four years, my output has been Marvel, I don’t want to… it’s not like I don’t want to just join this character. But I really think I need to make other parts for balance. I really want to do films now. And I hope some of them come together in the way I think they can. But yes, it is something I need. I need other characters in my life. A character has no longevity.”

Olsen last played her iconic role in the Benedict Cumberbatch starrer 2022, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madnesswhere her character meets her end, wrapping up the possibility of her return.

Elizabeth Olsen is set to work in non-Marvel films

Following her comments from last year, fans were disappointed that they won’t be seeing more of her in the MCU, however, a new report from Film Updates (@)Movie Updates) on X, which reveals that Olsen is set to star in four new films, also in four different genres.

This news made her fans very happy as the information received a positive response from the fans, and they supported her in the new chapter of her career.

It was great to see Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it looks like she’s going to go ahead with her plans. Still, Marvel fans shouldn’t lose hope as her character lives on in the multiverse as her character meets her end in the 2022 film, which doesn’t rule out the possibility of her imminent return to the superhero franchise.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Can be streamed on Disney+.