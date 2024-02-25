SAG Awards 2024: Most Beautiful Celebrity Beauty

On the occasion of SAG Awards 2024, which took place in Los Angeles this Saturday, February 24, celebrities embraced discreet beauty looks and laid-back glamour. Warm tones were chosen by Jessica Chastain, whose eyelids were decorated with an orange shade, and Emma Stone, who chose pale pink. Selena Gomez, for her part, paired her brown blow-dry with a matte nude lip and cherry red manicure for classic notes reminiscent of Italian bombshells of yesteryear.

Margot Robbie continued to embody Barbie’s beauty, with her glossy blonde waves parted in the middle and her lids, lips and cheekbones dressed in petal pink, whileAriana Greenblatt Appealed to Bratz with big lips and subtly vampiric details. Ayo Adebiri Opt for soft waves and braids; Billie Eilish wore her curtain bangs with a simple hairstyle; and intricate, coiled hairstylesHalle Bailey Caused a sensation. Finally, Brie Larson’s brushed-up brows, peachy pink lips, and glowing skin made us want to swap our winter aesthetic for spring.

Here are the best beauty looks from the 2024 SAG Awards red carpet

Also find on Vogue.fr:

Anne Hathaway is sexier than ever in a red dress at the Versace Fall-Winter 2024-2025 show

Behind the scenes at Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2024-2025

How celebrities are dressing at Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2024-2025?