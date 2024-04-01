Jurassic World: Scarlett Johansson to star in next film set for 2025?

Are you excited to see Scarlett Johansson take on a T-Rex? You might get a chance, as the actress is currently in talks with Universal to headline a new film jurassic worldWhich may hit theaters in July 2025. Advertisement Your content continues below

A regular in blockbusters Johansson should have no trouble carrying the weight of a franchise as heavy as that Jurassic Park Given its blockbuster experience. After all, she played Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow in nine films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including a feature film focusing on the character, released in 2021. But the actress has more than one string to her bow, and her filmography proves that she is just as comfortable playing superheroes as making people cry. And for good reason: his acting in films wedding story And Jojo Rabbit He received two Oscar nominations. So it is fully capable of responding to dinosaurs.

In Scarlett Johansson Avengers: Age of Ultron. ©Marvel Studios

Gareth Edwards confirmed behind the camera If Universal wants to maintain its schedule and launch the film in the United States on July 2, 2025, the studio must accelerate the project and advance its pre-production. On the staging side, after weeks of rumors, we now know the director Rogue One And the creatorGareth Edwards, will indeed be helming the film which will tell a whole new story and “New Jurassic Era“

Gareth Edwards at the film’s release the creator. © Getty Images

The feature film, which does not yet have an official title, is written by David Koepp (already Jurassic Park and its sequel The Lost World) and counts Steven Spielberg as its executive producers (through Amblin Entertainment), as well as Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley (for Kennedy-Marshall). It remains to be seen whether, more than 30 years after its first foray into cinema, the franchise Jurassic Park/World Will it manage to reinvent itself once again with this film, or will it be time to let the dinosaurs disappear for good. Note, the last three films jurassic world All of them crossed one billion dollars at the worldwide box office, cementing the saga as one of the most popular in cinema.

The three Jurassic World films generated nearly 4 billion in theaters. © Universal Pictures

While other films are waiting to be cleared Jurassic Park And jurassic world Can be watched or re-watched on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video streaming platforms.