Victoria/Tomas Unveils Inspired Fall 2024 Collection

Marking a significant moment in fashion, Louis Vuitton The acclaimed actress has been named Saoirse Ronan As its latest house ambassador, while designers Victoria Feldman And Thomas Berzins has enthralled the audience with their Fall 2024 collection. This season, the pair drew inspiration from Muse Rodin’s ‘The Kiss’, creating a line that beautifully contrasts hard and soft elements like a marble sculpture.

Inspiration from Rodin

The fall 2024 collection by Victoria/Tomas, as featured on WWD, is a testament to the designers’ visit. Rodin Museum And his fascination with ‘The Kiss’. Designers have skilfully translated the sculpture’s portrayal of intimacy and warmth in their collections through innovative draping, pleating and a unique play on textures and colours. The collection aims to blur the lines between the structural rigidity of marble and the tender embrace it represents, achieving a harmonious balance between the two.

Emphasis on wearability

Feldman and Berzins have made a conscious decision to move toward a more straightforward, wearable look this season. The shift is evident in tailored wool jackets with asymmetrical draping, versatile scarves and a renewed focus on leather that nods to the duo’s inaugural collection. Notably, designers have moved away from reversible designs, choosing instead to focus on the aesthetic appeal of each piece. The introduction of cropped shearling jackets and statement pants made from patchwork offcuts marks a new direction for the brand, emphasizing simplicity without sacrificing distinctive style.

A mixture of opposites

The Fall 2024 collection is a celebration of opposites, embodying the idea that opposites attract. Through the use of soft yet structured silhouettes, designers explore the juxtaposition of strong and supple elements. This approach not only reflects the inspiration taken from ‘The Kiss’ but also highlights Victoria/Tomas’ ability to create fashion that is innovative and deeply rooted in emotional expression. The collection represents a tender embrace of the fashion form, with a focus on basics infused with a signature twist, inviting wearers to explore the depth of their own style narrative.

As Louis Vuitton welcomes Saoirse Ronan into its fold, and Victoria/Tomas unveils their Fall 2024 collection, the fashion world is reminded of the power of inspiration and the enduring beauty of contrast. This season, designers have set a new standard for wearable art, proving that even the most basic pieces can be transformed into a statement of elegance and emotion. The collaboration between hard and soft, structure and drapery is a testament to the dynamic and evolving nature of fashion, inviting the viewer to appreciate the artistry at every fold.