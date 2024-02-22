How CSG Deduction Affects Your Pension Amount in 2024

In 2024, the social contribution rates applicable to the Agirc Arrco supplementary pension have changed. As a result, some retirees saw their pension amounts go down from February.

Rate up to 9.1%

Beneficiaries of Agirc-Arrco supplementary pension are not excluded. A portion of their retirement pension is paid to the tax authorities and the amount may vary depending on the Reference Tax Income (RFR). You should be aware that this contribution amount is reassessed every year, which may affect the amount received.

In 2024, the normalized rate of generalized social contribution (CSG) is 8.3%, while the average rate reaches 6.6% and the declining rate reaches 3.8%. In cases where the RFR of a single retiree does not exceed 12,230 euros, he or she can benefit from exemption from CSG.

Retirement withdrawal every month

Contrary to what some retirees believe, Social Security contributions don’t just concern the month of February. Retirees who suffered a reduction in their pensions in February will continue to receive lower monthly payments than they received in 2023. And for good reason, the rates applicable to supplementary pension as well as the RFR threshold have been revised.

This is a fixed change that came into effect in January 2024. However, the deductions seen by retirees whose monthly payments are reduced will be less significant than in February. This is because the February sample includes the January sample as well.

Hence from the month of March, only the amount of social security contribution for the same month will be deducted. If in doubt about the amount deducted, it is possible to check your tax notice for the month 2022 and calculate the new amount of your pension based on your RFR. If an error is found, the beneficiary can contest his monthly payment amount at any time by contacting the Agirc-Arrco mediator.