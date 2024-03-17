Are your bills going up? Reasons behind using your heat pump

Choosing a heat pump (PAC) represents an ecological and economic choice for domestic heating. However, some users note A significant increase in their electric bill. This situation arises from various factors that influence the energy consumption of these devices. In this article, we will explore the key aspects that affect the energy performance of heat pumps and suggest solutions. To reduce their electricity consumption.

Understand heat pump performance and electricity consumption

Heat pump Uses energy contained in outside air, soil or water to heat a home. It mainly consists of a compressor, condenser, expander and evaporator, which makes it possible to obtain calories from the environment and convert them into heat. The type of heat pump (air-air, air-water, geothermal or aquathermal) as well as its coefficient of performance (COP) directly affect its electricity consumption.

Average power consumption Estimated to be around 40 kWh/m2 per year for aerothermal heat pumps, and 30 kWh/m2 For geothermal or aquathermal models. These values ​​vary depending on several parameters, such as the power of the heat pump, its COP, as well as the characteristics of the heated housing.

It is therefore crucial to choose a heat pump that suits the size and characteristics of your home to avoid unnecessary overconsumption.

Identify the causes of overconsumption

Several factors can cause it High power consumption Heat pump. On the one hand, the Type of heat pump chosen plays a key role, aerothermal models are generally more energy-intensive than geothermal solutions, for example, due to their sensitivity to variations in external temperature.

there Power The device is also crucial. A pump that is oversized or, conversely, undersized in relation to the home’s heating needs, will waste energy. In addition, the quality of Insulation Accommodation and Poor temperature management Setpoints can also lead to excessive consumption.

Solutions to reduce heat pump consumption

Fortunately, there are steps you can take Reduce heat pump electricity consumption. First of all, theHome insulation It should be best to avoid heat damage. Additionally, organize properly Conservation temperature And maintaining a constant temperature can greatly contribute to more economical use of heat pumps.

Make sure that Regular maintenance There is another essential point of the device. An annual inspection by a professional, including cleaning filters and checking refrigerant levels, ensures proper operation.

Finally, It is wise to consider replacing a very old heat pump with a more recent and efficient model. Technological advances have made it possible to develop more energy-efficient appliances.

Type of heat pump Average Annual Consumption (kWh/m2) Aerothermal 40 Geothermal / Aquathermal 30

Adopting these various measures can significantly reduce heat pump electricity consumption, thus making it possible to save money while enjoying optimal thermal comfort. Optimizing the use of your heat pump guarantees better energy efficiency and reduced environmental impact.