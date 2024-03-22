Russian and Chinese veto – American resolution rejected after liberation

The United Nations Security Council rejected this Friday, March 22, a text carried by the United States, Israel’s main ally, emphasizing “the need for an immediate and lasting ceasefire to protect civilians on all sides,” but without explicitly calling for one.

A new failure for the Security Council, once again paralyzed by a diplomatic standoff between the great powers. The UN Security Council this Friday, March 22, by the United States “Immediate ceasefire» In the Gaza Strip, where more than 31,000 people have been killed since the war began on October 7, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-controlled enclave.

In essence, the text is underlined “The need for an immediate and lasting ceasefire to protect civilians on all sides, to enable the delivery of essential humanitarian aid (…), And with this in mind, still clearly supports international diplomatic efforts to achieve such a ceasefire in relation to the release of hostages.” Eleven countries, including the United States, France and Great Britain, voted in favor, three countries – China, Russia and Algeria, the only Arab country in the Council – opposed it, Guyana abstained.

A key ally of the Jewish state, Washington had until then “opposed the use of the word.Armistice» by an international organization. Three times, the Americans have even blocked UN resolutions to this effect, using their right of veto in the Security Council.

But support from the United States has weakened over the week, fueled by the violence of Israeli attacks against a region ravaged by bombings and threatened by famine, but also under pressure from the American left, which is pushing for a change in Joe Biden’s administration. His position a few months before the presidential election. US Secretary of State Anthony Blink, who arrived in Israel this Friday as part of a new diplomatic visit, called the resolution carried out by Washington on Wednesday evening “A strong signal“

“Two Deeply Sad Reasons”

However, the American resolution remained a timid text, which “An immediate ceasefire is needed» Clearly without the need for it. Russia was publicly outraged, threatening to use its veto power in return. “We are not satisfied with anything that does not appeal to an immediate cease-fire“, declared Thursday, in front of reporters, Deputy Russian Ambassador to the UN Dmitry Polyansky. American Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said:optimistic» to be adopted, but Russia finally carried out its threat, joined by its Chinese ally.

Views of Moscow and Beijing “Can be explained by two deeply hysterical reasons. First, Russia and China have still not been able to bring themselves to condemn the Hamas terrorist attack of October 7 (…), the deadliest attack against the Jews since the Holocaust. “It is not only cynical, It’s small…Russia and China don’t want to sign a resolution drafted by the United States, because they’d rather see this conference as a failure than a success.”Linda Thomas-Greenfield expressed her condolences following the vote.

Chinese Ambassador Zhang Jun has dismissed the allegations “baseless” And accused the United States of dragging its feet “waste of time” Before proposing a text to the Council in recent weeks, he described “Extremely unbalanced”. Beijing’s representative was sharply critical of the American project of fixing “Preconditions for a cease-fire, which is tantamount to giving the green light to continue the carnage” in Gaza.

The ambassador of Algeria, the only Arab country in the council that also voted against the American text, made a similar speech, criticizing the American draft resolution. “Carry a clear message of peace” and the end of hostilities. Amar Bendjama urged the council “Demand a clear ceasefire to ease the burden of Palestinian suffering”.

French initiative

Another draft resolution carried by three non-permanent members of the Security Council (Algeria, Japan and Slovenia) has also been circulating for several weeks. More insulting, thatrequired (is) An immediate humanitarian ceasefire for the month of Ramadan, which is respected by all parties and leads to a lasting and lasting ceasefire.

France also announced it was working on its own draft resolution. “The Security Council must now decide on an immediate ceasefire and humanitarian access. (…) We will resume on the basis of the French draft resolution in the Security Council and work with our American, European and Arab partners in this sense to find an agreement.», assured Emmanuel Macron, immediately reacting to the Russian and Chinese veto at the end of the European summit in Brussels.

Limited to the humanitarian dimension of the crisis, the only two resolutions adopted by the Security Council since the beginning of the war have not resulted in any significant change: Aid entering the Palestinian enclave is still insufficient to meet most needs. Population according to NGO.

Updated March 22 at 2:55 p.m. : Addition of Emmanuel Macron’s reaction.

Updated March 22 at 3:09 p.m. : Statements to the Security Council