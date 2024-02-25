Russian bombing in Kherson Oblast

Update on the situation on the morning of Sunday 25 February

The G7 promised, Saturday February 24, the anniversary of the Russian invasion “Bring it (in Moscow) Cost of War » In Ukraine, following a virtual summit where Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky requested military aid to his allies ” Time “ In his weakened country at the beginning of the third year of the war.

“We will continue to raise the cost of war (for Russia), This is illustrated by the sanctions packages we have recently adopted, to curtail its sources of revenue and hamper its efforts to build its war machine., the G7 leaders said in a joint statement. Kiev’s allies also denounced the aid provided to Moscow by Tehran, Beijing and Pyongyang and promised that“Prosecute third party actors who materially support Russia’s war”.

Demonstrations in support of Ukraine across Europe

Thousands of people demonstrated in France and Europe on Saturday to show support for Ukraine, two years after Moscow’s troops invaded the country.

In Paris, several thousand people walked between the Places de la République and the Bastille, in solemn silence, sometimes broken. “Putin the killer!” » or some “Russia out of Ukraine!” ».

New bilateral agreement with Ukraine

Faced with the needs of his country and its army, Mr. Zelenskiy continued to strengthen his ties on Saturday by signing bilateral security agreements with Canada and Italy, as he has done with several European countries such as Germany or France. Canada will provide an estimated $2.2 billion (approximately 2 billion euros) in financial and military aid to Kyiv in 2024.

Ursula von der Leyen announced that the European Union (EU) will pay 4.5 billion euros to Kiev in March, the first installment of the 50 billion euro envelope approved by 27 in February. During a meeting with the Ukrainian Foreign Minister, the Head of European Diplomacy, Josep Borrell, reaffirming the EU’s full solidarity with Ukraine. The EU pledged to supply one million shells to Kiev over the past year, but is expected to reach more than half of that target by next month’s deadline.

Russian power rejoiced; The opposition has been destroyed

Faced with Ukraine’s difficulties, Russia took pride in increasing its attacks on the front and claimed success, notably the capture of the fortress of Avedivka on 17 February. “The advantage is on our side”Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu made the announcement during a visit to his troops, according to a press release published on Saturday.

In Russia, Vladimir Putin greeted him once again “Hero” Those who are fighting against Ukraine. About 500,000 men signed up in 2023 and about 50,000 more in January this year.

Three weeks before Russian presidential elections in mid-March, Mr. Putin’s grip on power seems more complete than ever. In Moscow on Saturday, police made several arrests, including journalists, during a gathering of soldiers’ wives demanding their return from Ukraine.

Ukraine claims a strike on a large Russian steel plant in the west of the country