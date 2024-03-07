In Spain, the labor minister wants restaurants to close an hour earlier

The discussion is served in Spain. Should we bring forward the closure of restaurants proposed by the Labor Minister? Professionals are opposing it.

In Spain, (communist) Labor Minister Yolanda Díaz caused a stir by suggesting that restaurants should close early. She said the closing time was out of sync with the rest of Europe and proposed moving the closure forward by an hour.

“It’s not fair that Spain is a country where meetings are called at 8 p.m. It’s not fair that the country’s restaurants are open until 1 a.m.” The minister insisted.

Problem: Most restaurants won’t support such an early closing, as will hotel employees.

“We have already lost customers to the epidemic and we have already shortened our hours, (with this project) we are going to dedicate ourselves only to paying taxes and receiving zero in return”joked this restaurateur interviewed in Madrid.

Another professional says: “It often happens that the night saves us. If we stop too soon, it will kill us.”

The hoteliers’ president also rules out the early closure of restaurants, stressing that “The hotel industry in Spain is the envy of the world”.

“When you extend your hoursJose Luis Yzuel explains, You generate more jobs, you generate more staff, you generate more business, you generate more salary volume, yes, it’s all a good thing.”

In Spain, it is the autonomous communities (regions) that determine the opening hours of bars and restaurants.

For example, in Madrid, restaurants may open from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. Restaurant owners can extend an extra half hour on Fridays, Saturdays and the day before public holidays.

Despite its criticism, the Labor Minister’s proposal had the support of certain workers. “As someone who works in the hotel industry and has a family, this is beneficial to me,” said one waitress.