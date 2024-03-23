Rockstar invites some players to give their opinions on GTA

In recent years, Rockstar Games seems to be listening to the community a bit more. Indeed, Rockstar is now rolling out much-requested content and improvements by players to GTA Online. A few days ago, Star Firm sent out an email inviting players to give their opinions on GTA Online in exchange for in-game rewards.

Find out at Rockstar Mag

On March 6, 2018, YouTube Channel Insider Gaming released a video giving many details on Future opus From the Grand Theft Auto saga. Many people are believing this video fake But a few days ago, Confirmed, the leak is very real. If you want to know more, find our article on this topic: GTA VI leaks from 2018 are finally real

According to the latest rumor, the possible release of the PS5 Pro at the end of the year could allow us to enjoy GTA6. 4k and 60fps upon its publication. However, according to experts, this seems impossible… To learn more, find our latest article now: GTA 6: You shouldn’t rely too much on quality mode at 60FPS, even on PS5 Pro

Rockstar Games launches a survey among players to give their opinions on GTA Online

Many GTA Online players have achieved it e-mail From a stellar generation. Later, Star Firm offers players Give their opinions on GTA online in exchange Rewards in the game. To do this, selected players have the option to respond investigation in exchange 250,000 GTA$or join Discussion between players for 2,000,000 GTA$.

Over the years, updates have been ongoing GTA online There are more and more Criticized By fans of the license. Many players are like that revealed their Dissatisfaction Against updates that they believe Disappointing speak up material That she brings. So, it seems normal for a studio to ask its players Give their opinion In order not to repeat their possible mistakes in the future.

Here is the French translation of the email:

Hi!

As part of our ongoing commitment to improving the player experience, we plan to schedule a limited number of one-on-one chats with select players to talk about the GTA ONLINE experience. You have been identified as a potential candidate for these discussions. These final discussions will last approximately one hour and will be held remotely. At the end of each chat, participants will receive a gift of GTA$2,000,000 to use in GTA ONLINE If you would like to participate, please click below for a brief survey that will ask you a few questions and provide additional information. You will receive a gift of GTA$250,000 for completing the survey We look forward to hearing from you. thank you

This happens especially after the first Communication Officer about GTAVI, and when the game’s release seems to be approaching. So we can easily imagine that the starry generation chose to listen to the advice of their community for reassurance Best experience possible on the future GTA Online V2. However, no official information has been given by the studio regarding the purpose of these meetings. So it is possible that they just want to provide Improvements For version Current No GTA online.

While waiting for more information about these invitations, we invite you to read our other articles and stay connected!

To never miss any news from Rockstar Games, join us Youtube, X (Twitter), Threads, Instagram, Facebook, brown sky And discord.

Have a great day everyone at Rockstar Mag’.

(source)