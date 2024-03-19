A PlayStation 5 Pro 3 times more powerful on the way! Perfect for GTA VI!

PlayStation 5 Pro for this year?

Recently, Sony slowed down announcements of upcoming exclusive titles for the PlayStation 5, much to the chagrin of gamers. It may in fact be that the firm is holding back to take the better leap and wait to be able to declare as they are. The first title optimized for PlayStation 5 Pro. According to sources from Moore’s Low Is Dead channel and Insider Gaming site, which already has a nice collection of proven leaks (PlayStation 5 Slim with removable drive, or PlayStation Portal), Sony’s new mid-gen console is already in the hands of developers and could launch next November.

Console made for GTA VI

According to developer documentation, the PlayStation 5 Pro is codenamed Trinity will begin AMD CPU clocked at 4.4 GHz (in turbo mode) And the RDNA3 GPU delivers 33.5 teraflops of power compared to the current version’s 10.28 teraflops..

If there will be a significant increase in raw power (with ray tracing performance 3 to 4 times better), this new console will also rely on PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution technology (or PSSR, based on super-sampling automatic learning, equivalent to FSR and DLSS). from AMD and Nvidia). All of this could eventually make it possible to offer games in 4K at 60 frames per second Including GTA VI of course (the quality setting is often satisfied with 30fps in 4K on current consoles and on demand titles).

By releasing the Playstation 5 Pro this year, Sony can increase its sales (The latter is good, but the firm recently announced a forecast of 21 million units for the fiscal year against a forecast of 2.5 million units) and it will be A large fleet of consoles installed in users’ homes to support the release of the GTA VI juggernautScheduled for release in 2025.