Rockstar finally adds this feature that was awaited for 11 years

Waiting while waiting for the release of GTA 6Rockstar continues to expand on its predecessor’s online mode GTA 5 By enhancing it with updates. The latest ever, new content includes the functionality everyone has been anticipating for 11 years and the release of the title in 2013.

A facility awaited for 11 years

By revealing the first trailer for GTA 6, Rockstar has started the countdown to the release of his next hit, which will undoubtedly mark the decade. To meet the endless wait of the entire community, the studio always counts on it GTA 5 And its online mode, provides regular updates.

In its latest update, Rockstar and publisher Take-Two offer a new raid to do as a team. in Cluckin’ Bell Farm Raid, Players are invited to drive a vehicle that is unusual to say the least: the train. In a presentation video accompanying the tweet, Rockstar reveals the mission that awaits players “Thanks to one of the Cluckin’ Bell Factory raid objectives, we can steal a train and run it around Los Santos.”

The train is running GTA 6?

Heist missions require a preparation phase, before players confront drug cartels and corrupt cops and escape from them using a train. There is a mystery in a mission as wonderful as the title.

In its 11-year existence, this is only the second time players can wear the train driver’s hat. The last one was during a mission Derailed, in which he was asked to hijack a train. A pleasure that is therefore limited to only a very specific order. Unfortunately, there is no question of becoming a driver of the SNCF TGV and exploring the Los Santos rail network at will. GTA online.

Let us recall that twenty years ago, GTA San Andreas Released in 2004 on the PS2, the game allowed players to pilot Brown Streak Railroad Company trains through missions. freight train which required them to serve several stations in the state of San Andreas within a certain time. what to think GTA VI And wonder if Rockstar will incorporate train driving into its gameplay, this time freely on maps around Vice City. A welcome innovation as there are many train enthusiasts in the video game landscape.