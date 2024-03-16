“Hundreds of Accounts Banned”, Riot Games Launches Merciless War on LoL Against Trolls Ruining Your Games

Unfortunately this is not a new phenomenon in League of Legends: reprehensible behavior, players commonly called trolls by the community. But this time, they took it to the next level. A small, apparently well-organized group of individuals are buying high-level accounts, and ruining each other’s games with bots. Riot Games is aware of the situation, and has already started cracking down.

On Reddit, a player complained about a group of players using bots to “complain” (in-game misbehavior) to protest the fact that Riot Games… doesn’t ban trolls. In short, they are doing the opposite of what they are fighting against, but in their opinion, this is probably the only solution to attract the attention of developers. Ultimately, this only brings more toxic behavior into the game, and once again it is the honest players who suffer.

To carry out their misdeeds, they acquire fairly high-level accounts, and announce the color from the start of champion pick to force other players to flee the game. If unfortunately she launches, you will almost certainly face defeat. The author of the post also clarifies that he has been on several of his streams, and each account has over 500 champion selection dodges. So it is surprising that this group still has many accounts, although it is systematically reported by honest players.

His publication attracted the attention of a dev, who then told him that the studio was actively fighting the practice, and that hundreds of accounts had already been banned.

We actively monitor these groups and take action at regular intervals, banning hundreds of accounts. This is a persistent group, willing to buy a large number of high-ranking accounts to prevent the actions they receive. Many of these accounts are stolen/hacked, causing collateral damage to innocent account owners. We are working on many aspects of preventative technology for this type of behavior (eg Vanguard for hardware bans that prevent these individuals from entering the game), but in the meantime, reporting these players will help them be spotted and further banned from the game. is right away Riot K3o



New tools against “suffering” soon?

When asked about the issue of the complaint, another Rioter said that he is working on resolving that issue as well, but doesn’t want to talk about it until he has something to share.

We’re also working on resolving complaint issues, but we don’t really want to talk about that until we have something tangible to share. Hopefully we’ll be able to share some of the work the team is working on soon. It’s just something we can talk about now because whatever the reason, it’s still a problem. I don’t want to say “we’re working on it”, like you don’t like hearing/reading “we’re working on it” often. Riot materialized



One thing is for sure, developers have a lot to do with bad behavior in LoL and organized groups like this can wreak havoc. We can bet that solutions will be quickly proposed to appease the majority of players who are just victims.