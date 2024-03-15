Be careful, the latest update makes your world disappear, here is the solution

Mojang is sounding the alarm. The studio recommends that Minecraft players do not download the latest update via the Xbox app on PC. It can make their world disappear forever. Fortunately, there is a solution to avoid the worst.

in Minecraft, you can shape the world by letting your imagination run wild. Players recreate existing landscapes such as the Milky Way, fictional buildings like Hogwarts, or fully explored worlds. A genius even managed to build a Minecraft in Minecraft by building a working PC out of blocks.

However, imagine that these worlds you have lovingly built suddenly disappear. This can happen if you download the latest Minecraft update. This Friday, Mojang posted a warning message on its X account. The studio urges players not to download the update via the Xbox app on PC. “If you do, your world may be lost”Mojang warnings.

Do not update Minecraft through the Xbox app on PC. If you do, your world may be lost. We recommend that you run the Gaming Service Repair Tool for PC before installing the Minecraft update. For more information, go to: https://t.co/9X1am8dzHG — Mojang Status (@MojangStatus) March 15, 2024

The warning message caused panic in the community. And for good reason, players risk losing years of hard work. “This news comes too late, my son has lost his whole world”Condemns mother under publication. “Unfortunately I learned that too late…”laments another user.

For those who haven’t installed the update yet, there is a workaround that allows you to get it safely:

Open the Xbox app on your PC.

Click on your profile photo and then click assistance .

. Press the button Game services repair tool.

Click Finally Start the repair.

“Using this tool updates Game Services to version 19.87.13001.0 which will avoid the update error”, mentions Microsoft on the support page. Note that the Java version of the game is not affected by this thorny bug. As a reminder, Minecraft A few months ago it surpassed the mark of 300 million copies sold. Enough to consolidate its first place in the ranking of the best-selling games in history.