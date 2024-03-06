Gorillaz, Linkin Park, Paramore and Disturbed are coming to Fortnite Festival! | Xbox

Games

Gorillaz, Linkin Park, Paramore and Disturbed are coming to Fortnite Festival!

Launched last December, the Fortnite Festival will welcome new songs tomorrow that will delight players who grew up in the 2000s.

New songs are coming to Fortnite Festival

Indeed, eight new tracks are expected, including titles from Linkin Park, Gorillaz, Paramore and Disturbed. They will be available this Thursday, March 7, and each title should cost 500 V-Bucks.

As a reminder, Fortnite Festival is a free rhythm game developed by Harmonix, the father of rock bands. He already has many famous titles, including U2, Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Imagine Dragons and The Weeknd to name a few.

It can be played using the same accessories as Guitar Hero, such as the Riffmaster Guitar developed by PDP Gaming and released last January.

Do not hesitate to tell us if you have participated in the Fortnite Festival and what you think about this experience that will welcome some of the best songs tomorrow.

New songs expected at Fortnite Festival:

  • Disturbed – down with the sickness
  • Ed Sheeran – Trembling
  • Gorillaz – Feel Good Inc.
  • Jack Harlow – What’s Poppin’
  • Linkin Park – Brute
  • panic! At the Disco – High Hops
  • Paramore – Misery Business
  • Portugal. The Man – Feel It Still

