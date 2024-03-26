Roblox World of Stands: Redeem all codes to get free rewards

Games

World of Stands is an immersive role-playing game on Roblox that immerses you in the fascinating world of Jojo’s strange adventure. Play as a character and explore an open world, fight formidable enemies and collect stands, these spiritual manifestations with extraordinary powers. Inspired by the cult manga, World of Stands offers you a thrilling adventure where strategy and power take you to the top.

Active Redeem Codes (March 2024)

Enjoy exclusive bonuses by redeeming the following codes:

  • EASTER24 (Level 15 required)
  • 224K (requires level 15)
  • SNAIL (requires level 25)
  • GANGGANG (Level 25 required)
  • ANOOBIS (level 25 required)
  • 218K (requires level 15)
  • 1YEAR (Level 10 required)
  • Holiday (requires level 10)

Remember that codes can expire at any time.

Activate your code in a few steps

  • Launch World of Stands on Roblox.
  • Access the main menu by clicking on the icon at the bottom right of the screen (three white horizontal lines).
  • Select “Settings”.
  • Find the “Enter Code” field and enter the code of your choice.
  • Click “Redeem” to validate and enjoy your rewards!
  • Tip: Copy and paste the code to avoid entry errors.

Explore and dominate the world of World of Stands

  • Collect Stands: Summon and fight alongside iconic stands like Star Platinum, The World, and Crazy Diamond.
  • Evolve Your Skills: Improve your combat techniques and use your stand’s unique powers to defeat your enemies.
  • Complete Quests: Explore the universe, go on exciting missions and earn rewards for your bravery.
  • COMPETE AGAINST OTHER PLAYERS: Take part in intense PvP battles and measure your strength against other talented fighters.

