Roblox World of Stands: Redeem all codes to get free rewards
World of Stands is an immersive role-playing game on Roblox that immerses you in the fascinating world of Jojo’s strange adventure. Play as a character and explore an open world, fight formidable enemies and collect stands, these spiritual manifestations with extraordinary powers. Inspired by the cult manga, World of Stands offers you a thrilling adventure where strategy and power take you to the top.
Active Redeem Codes (March 2024)
Enjoy exclusive bonuses by redeeming the following codes:
- EASTER24 (Level 15 required)
- 224K (requires level 15)
- SNAIL (requires level 25)
- GANGGANG (Level 25 required)
- ANOOBIS (level 25 required)
- 218K (requires level 15)
- 1YEAR (Level 10 required)
- Holiday (requires level 10)
Remember that codes can expire at any time.
Activate your code in a few steps
- Launch World of Stands on Roblox.
- Access the main menu by clicking on the icon at the bottom right of the screen (three white horizontal lines).
- Select “Settings”.
- Find the “Enter Code” field and enter the code of your choice.
- Click “Redeem” to validate and enjoy your rewards!
- Tip: Copy and paste the code to avoid entry errors.
Explore and dominate the world of World of Stands
- Collect Stands: Summon and fight alongside iconic stands like Star Platinum, The World, and Crazy Diamond.
- Evolve Your Skills: Improve your combat techniques and use your stand’s unique powers to defeat your enemies.
- Complete Quests: Explore the universe, go on exciting missions and earn rewards for your bravery.
- COMPETE AGAINST OTHER PLAYERS: Take part in intense PvP battles and measure your strength against other talented fighters.