Roblox World of Stands: Redeem all codes to get free rewards

World of Stands is an immersive role-playing game on Roblox that immerses you in the fascinating world of Jojo’s strange adventure. Play as a character and explore an open world, fight formidable enemies and collect stands, these spiritual manifestations with extraordinary powers. Inspired by the cult manga, World of Stands offers you a thrilling adventure where strategy and power take you to the top.

Active Redeem Codes (March 2024)

Enjoy exclusive bonuses by redeeming the following codes:

EASTER24 (Level 15 required)

224K (requires level 15)

SNAIL (requires level 25)

GANGGANG (Level 25 required)

ANOOBIS (level 25 required)

218K (requires level 15)

1YEAR (Level 10 required)

Holiday (requires level 10)

Remember that codes can expire at any time.

Activate your code in a few steps

Launch World of Stands on Roblox.

Access the main menu by clicking on the icon at the bottom right of the screen (three white horizontal lines).

Select “Settings”.

Find the “Enter Code” field and enter the code of your choice.

Click “Redeem” to validate and enjoy your rewards!

Tip: Copy and paste the code to avoid entry errors.

Explore and dominate the world of World of Stands