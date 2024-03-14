The two teams will battle for the final LFL Spring Split playoff spot

The French teams returned to action last night on the first day of Week 9 of the LFL Spring Split 2024. After the win against TDS, Vitality.B secured their place for the playoffs, when the last place for these qualifiers will be played between. Solari and Gentle Mates.

Another very intense day

The 2024 LFL Spring Split has reached the ninth and final week of the regular season, marking the end of rematches and the final call for teams aspiring to qualify for the playoffs. With four teams already qualified, the stakes are high for the remaining five teams who are still fighting for the two available spots, turning every match into a real duel for survival. This final week of competition promises to be intense and full of twists and turns, with each team willing to do anything to secure their place in the sun or, at the very least, end the season with respect.

At the top of the rankings, BDS Academy has a total of 13 victories to just 3 defeats, guaranteeing a dominant position and direct qualification for the EMEA Masters. Behind him, with 11 wins, Carmine Corp Blue also cements his place in the top 2 and EM. The race for 3rd place is tight between Team GO and BK ROG, both looking for distinction in this final stage. The 5th placed teams, Solari and Vitality.B both hope to tip the scales in their favor to keep their playoff hopes alive. Gentle Mats, in 7th place with 7 wins against 9 losses, is not out of the race just yet, but will have to absolutely shine to keep his chances intact. For their part, Gameward and Team du Sud are 8th with 6 wins, and Aegis, trailing with just 3 wins, will be looking to end their season on a positive note, even though their hopes of qualification are now dim.

BDS Academy unstoppable

The match between BDS Academy and Team GO got off to a flying start with a very aggressive strategy from BDS right from the first minute, an approach that allowed them to gain a quick advantage in terms of gold. However, GO was quick to respond, using collisions to close the gap. Additionally, she took control of the first dragon. BDS were able to gain momentum before the twentieth minute, and extended their lead thanks to a series of plays. GO showed resilience, marked his presence in team fights and highlighted some weaknesses in BDS maneuvers. A turning point in the game was BDS getting the first Nashor, who also topped the Dragon Race. This increased his lead in terms of gold, and allowed him to increase pressure on GO. Eventually, BDS closed out the game in 36 minutes for their 11th straight win.

Heading to the playoffs for Vitality.Bee, end of adventure for TDS

In a crucial meeting for both teams, Vitality.Bee faced Team du Sud in a match where every action mattered to qualify for the playoffs. The start of the game was marked by intensity and plenty of action, with Vitality quickly taking advantage in terms of gold thanks to an efficient opening game, although TDS secured the first two dragons. Despite the pressure imposed by Vitality, TDS was able to find openings by taking advantage of opposing mistakes to score some kills and claim the third Dragon 18 minutes into the game.

In 25 minutes of play, the gold gap barely changed in Vitality’s favor. It was at this point that Vitality had a chance to swing the game in their favor, securing the first Nashor and winning a vital teamfight that propelled the team to victory. The victory also marks its qualification for the playoffs, a major objective for the team in this spring split. On the other hand, for Team du Sud, despite a fierce fight and incredible determination, the adventure ends in this Spring Split, the team is out of the race for the playoffs.

An exciting match between Solari and BK ROG

The showdown between Solari and BK ROG proved to be a captivating spectacle, with the start of the match dominated by Solari, who quickly established its momentum. However, BKR showed their resilience by taking an aggressive approach towards the end of the laning phase, which allowed them to take a significant lead of 2k gold before 20 minutes of play. A highlight came in the 21st minute, when a decisive team fight near the Dragons gave BKR a significant break. However, this lead was short-lived as Solari, in a burst of counterattacks, won a team fight in the midlane brilliantly, neutralizing the opposing toplaner and jungler to claim the first Nashor.

The game turned into a frenetic series of twists and turns with each team getting chances to go ahead. BKR, regaining the advantage, secured Sol and several kills. However, Solari continued to fight, proving his tenacity by collecting another Nashor, and kept the pressure on his opponent. The next few minutes were marked by a series of intense and unpredictable team battles, with both teams putting up extraordinary performances that kept the spectators in suspense. Despite the uncertainty hanging over the outcome of the match, BK ROG finally managed to break Soleri’s defense in the final encounter in the 44th minute. This victorious team fight opened the doors to Solari Base, allowing him to end the game with a well-deserved victory.

Carmine Corp Blue in Steamroller mode

In the 4th match of the day, KC quickly set the pace, drawing first blood and building a lead of over 3k gold before reaching the 15 minute mark. KC’s control of the game was almost complete from the start, with a commanding presence. Control over the opposing jungle and all neutral objectives, thus emphasizing its superiority. This dominance turned into an overwhelming lead of 7k gold in 20 minutes, putting M8 in a very difficult position. Despite a brief lapse in the 25th minute, where Carmine Corp lost a team fight, potentially allowing M8 to get back into the game with the first Nashor capture, Carmine Corp relented and quickly remedied the situation. With a quick and efficient response, KC repulsed M8, secured Nashor for themselves, and extended their lead to over 10k gold in the 27th minute. KC tore through the M8 defense, methodically destroying everything in its path to win the game.

The game ward remains alive

To close out the first day of Week 9, AEGIS and GameWard faced off in a decisive game for the playoff race. The laning phase was marked by close competition, with GameWord having a slight advantage due to strategic maneuvering and precise execution. GW, despite facing some difficulties, was able to identify and exploit AEGIS’ weaknesses. Varus’ effectiveness, supported by Twisted Fate’s intervention and Karma’s support, was decisive in swinging the game in Gameward’s favor. This synergy and team cohesion allowed Gameword to gradually take control of the game. Despite AEGIS’s stubborn resistance, Gameward managed to increase its advantage over time. GW prevailed after more than 40 minutes of play, a decisive victory that allowed Gameward to move back into a tie with Gentle Mats, thus keeping alive their hopes of qualifying for the final stages of the tournament. For AEGIS, this defeat represents a long streak of poor spring performances.

Gentlemen don’t have their fortunes in their hands

At the end of this day of competition, the qualification table for the playoffs has become clear, in which vitality. The bee is emerging alongside the leading quartet. This leaves us with the exciting suspense of the final available playoff spot, currently coveted by Solari and the Gentle Mets. The Solari, sitting with an 8-9 record, have a decisive advantage over their direct rival the Gentle Mets, who have a 7-10 record. This situation puts Soleri in a strong position, as a victory in their next match against Vitality. The B’s would guarantee them a place in the playoffs regardless of the other team’s results. In the event of a Solari loss and if Gentle Mets win their match, the latter will qualify, M8 are 2-0 against Solari.

Schedule and Results for Week 9 of the LFL

Wednesday 13 March



finish Team GO BDS Academy regular season

finish life force.fly South team regular season

finish Solari BK ROG Esports regular season

finish Carmine Corp Blue Gentle fellows regular season

finish Game word Aegis regular season

Thursday 14 March



finish BK ROG Esports Aegis regular season

finish Game word Carmine Corp Blue regular season

At 8:00 p.m. South team BDS Academy regular season

At 9:00 PM. Solari life force.fly regular season

10:00 p.m Gentle fellows Team GO regular season

2024 LFL Regular Season Standings