A big surprise is brewing

The world of video games is certainly full of surprises, and Red Dead Redemption 2 seems to be preparing a nice surprise for its players. Detailed explanation.

While Red Dead Redemption 2 seemed to have completed its cycle of updates and DLC, there are signs that Rockstar Games is secretly preparing something new for the game on Steam. Although GTA 6 is currently the main focus of Rockstar and most gamers, RDR2 continues to attract a strong base of users. With over 38,000 players online on Steam. What can we learn?

Red Dead 2, a big surprise coming soon?

As reported by media PCGamesN, between the beginning of January and February 19, Rockstar made daily changes to the backend of RDR2 on Steam. A total of 77 different updates to the game’s file repositories this year. This activity contrasts sharply with the period from September to October 2023, during which no updates were recorded for RDR2 on Steam. This sudden and sustained increase in activity suggests that Rockstar might be planning something big for the game.

While it’s still unclear what exactly Rockstar is planning, this wave of updates could signal the arrival of significant new content. Perhaps the final major DLC or a special in-game event to celebrate the end of an era. All before turning fully to GTA 6. The RDR2 community hopes for the ultimate boost to the game. They received little attention after launch, especially compared to GTA 5. Fans are hence waiting for the final update major update. Especially since the game still doesn’t have the rights to a PS5 or Xbox Series X version worthy of the name.

Red Dead 3, maybe one day

Red Dead Redemption 2 is Rockstar’s flagship, offering a deep and immersive open-world western experience. Recent activity on Steam suggests that Rockstar isn’t done with its 2018 game yet. Whether it’s introducing new stories, events, or simply optimizing the game for future platforms. Fans are eagerly waiting to see what the future holds for the RDR2 universe. In the meantime, players can continue to go crazy in Red Dead Online.

Finally, for Red Dead 3, although no official release date or announcement has been made, expectations are already high. Rockstar Games, known for taking its time with its flagship titles, still has plenty of time. Especially when we know that GTA 6 is not planned before 2025.