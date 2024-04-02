Esport – League of Legends – Nisky: “Our glass ceiling is very high, but we are progressing very slowly”

Where did you need to make adjustments?

in draft, but especially in the game. I’ve been talking a lot less in basic games lately, but it was pointed out to me that this was indeed the case during the loss to Rogue. I was told I owed more Lead. I took it to heart, I gave it my all and it went really well. That’s something we were missing, but I realized it a little too late. Recently, I was seeing actions in my head, but I wasn’t necessarily approaching them. But if I take the pressure off my teammates’ shoulders to think about the game, it helps them play better, so that’s something I’m going to do more of.