To avoid leaks, Rockstar took this revolutionary decision

Hard to believe after waiting for more than 10 years GTA 5But GTA 6 Finally enters its last year of production or so. The title of A famous singer is actually the expected current 2025And New York studios are eager to avoid new ones leak. For this he A radical decision which may not be unanimous.

GTA 6Amid immense hype and embarrassing leaks

Anticipated video games are plentiful. But titles that hype millions of players generate just as much excitement GTA 6 are very few in number. In 2023, we can quote The Hogwarts Legacy And The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, which had been teased for years. But we can say: The next creation of Grand Theft Auto It’s on another level, and it’s probably one of the most anticipated games in history. The first official trailer of the app, which has garnered nearly 180 million views in less than three months, is proof enough.

Unfortunately, development GTA 6 The gameplay was plagued by several issues, including massive leaks of videos, And recently numerous key information leaks. A situation that annoys Rockstar, who no longer wants to take risks. Due to this, the studio has taken an important decision.

A height restriction has been imposed on Rockstar Games employees

American media Bloomberg was able to access an email shared internally by Rockstar Games, in which studio leaders told their teams “The best arrangement to deliver the next Grand Theft Auto with a level of quality and polish, as well as a release roadmap to match the scale and ambition of the game”. For this, it was decided to impose face-to-face work on developers, 5 days a week.

Precisely, this means that a few days of official teleworking each week are not on the agenda, at least until the end GTA 6. The ban will be enforced from April, and is also intended to prevent new leaks around the game. If productivity and quality are highlighted in these emails, the goal seems in fact to prevent the studio from losing control of its communications, which is usually the master of perfection. According to BloombergHowever the news would have been generally poorly received by employees. And you, what do you think about this decision?