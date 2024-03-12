This upcoming Steam game looks like an action-packed dystopian adventure that draws inspiration from many modern releases.

It features simple movements like Watch Dogs, law enforcement like Grand Theft Auto, and even weird dungeons like the Fallout series.

The game is called Vasya Run: Ghetto Gopnik, and when compared to the aforementioned games, it has quite a few. Radio Jet Set vibes, just without the groovy tunes.

Its description reads: “Explore, a courier and graffiti artist caught in an alien invasion in the middle of a society ruled by surveillance. Can speed and infiltration skills be enough?

Like I said, it looks like a much darker tone, Radio Jet Set A universe in which we cannot skate, for better or for worse.

Players will have to navigate their way through various settings while being pursued by the law, supported by officers, police dogs and helicopters to aid in their pursuit.

The screenshots and gameplay look interesting to say the least, and it looks like players will be in for some intense chase scenes when the full game is released.

When that happens, there is good news and bad news.

The gameplay appears to be mostly finished from what we can see, but no release date has been attached at the time of writing.

There is no version either the window Speaking because there is no indication of what we can expect Vasya Caste: Ghetto Gopnik This year or in 2025.

For those who want to stay up to date with any updates regarding the release of the game and its launch date, add them to your Steam wishlist for notifications.