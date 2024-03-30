Games

Riot Games Preview League of Legends Wild Rift Patch 5.1

Photo of Admin Admin10 mins ago
0 33 1 minute read

Riot Games gives us a preview of the upcoming update to League of Legends Wild Rift, patch 5.1: Beyond the Ruins. David, John and a special guest introduce a new mystical patch with new champions, new game modes, new skins and gameplay changes, all starting on April 11.

Patch 5.1 Preview – League of Legends: Wild Rift

New champions

Champion Reworks

  • Miss Fortune (new passive skill)

  • Riven (increase ult duration)

  • Jax (Ult now deals area damage)

  • Master Yi (Improved meditation to combine with attack: Tap/Meditation/Tap)

Gameplay

  • Redesigned the environment to announce the arrival of the dark islands

  • Objects will be classified into light (protection) and shadow categories. These items will affect game modes

  • The alcove now contains a magic rune that allows you to summon Ixamandre to aid you. Ixamandre deals extra damage to turrets

Game modes

  • New enemy elimination game mode: Ultimate Showdown

  • The story of Kalista

class

Wild pass

  • Skin for fizz

  • Infernal Shane

events

  • Dark islands with Calista and Viego

  • The Pride 2024 event

Skins

  • Lee Sin Storm Dragon

  • Volibear Dragon of Duality

  • Obsidian Dragon Set

  • Dragon Karma of Peace

  • Thrash Steel Dragon

  • Spirit Fighter Kalista

  • Sameera spiritual fighter

  • Jean the spiritual warrior

  • Spirit Fighter Gwen

  • Viego Arcade

  • Hackrim Arcade

  • Corky Cromartist

  • Gregas Cromartist

  • Toxic Chromartist

  • Kyle Amar Yatra

  • Z Immortal Tour

  • Shaiva’s Immortal Journey

  • Stubborn sword heel

  • Miyaukai

Source link

Photo of Admin Admin10 mins ago
0 33 1 minute read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

Carmine Corp and BDS Academy lead LFL, AEGIS and TDS in this spring split.

February 22, 2024

Roblox Funky Friday: Redeem all codes to get free rewards

2 days ago

Last of Us 2 PS5 teases new game mode ‘Stressful’

January 6, 2024

Release date, PS5 news, gameplay… what we know

February 9, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button