Games
Riot Games Preview League of Legends Wild Rift Patch 5.1
Riot Games gives us a preview of the upcoming update to League of Legends Wild Rift, patch 5.1: Beyond the Ruins. David, John and a special guest introduce a new mystical patch with new champions, new game modes, new skins and gameplay changes, all starting on April 11.
Patch 5.1 Preview – League of Legends: Wild Rift
New champions
Champion Reworks
- Miss Fortune (new passive skill)
- Riven (increase ult duration)
- Jax (Ult now deals area damage)
- Master Yi (Improved meditation to combine with attack: Tap/Meditation/Tap)
Gameplay
- Redesigned the environment to announce the arrival of the dark islands
- Objects will be classified into light (protection) and shadow categories. These items will affect game modes
- The alcove now contains a magic rune that allows you to summon Ixamandre to aid you. Ixamandre deals extra damage to turrets
Game modes
- New enemy elimination game mode: Ultimate Showdown
- The story of Kalista
class
Wild pass
- Skin for fizz
- Infernal Shane
events
- Dark islands with Calista and Viego
- The Pride 2024 event
Skins
- Lee Sin Storm Dragon
- Volibear Dragon of Duality
- Obsidian Dragon Set
- Dragon Karma of Peace
- Thrash Steel Dragon
- Spirit Fighter Kalista
- Sameera spiritual fighter
- Jean the spiritual warrior
- Spirit Fighter Gwen
- Viego Arcade
- Hackrim Arcade
- Corky Cromartist
- Gregas Cromartist
- Toxic Chromartist
- Kyle Amar Yatra
- Z Immortal Tour
- Shaiva’s Immortal Journey
- Stubborn sword heel
- Miyaukai