Riot Games Preview League of Legends Wild Rift Patch 5.1

Riot Games gives us a preview of the upcoming update to League of Legends Wild Rift, patch 5.1: Beyond the Ruins. David, John and a special guest introduce a new mystical patch with new champions, new game modes, new skins and gameplay changes, all starting on April 11.

Patch 5.1 Preview – League of Legends: Wild Rift

New champions

Champion Reworks

Miss Fortune (new passive skill)

Riven (increase ult duration)

Jax (Ult now deals area damage)

Master Yi (Improved meditation to combine with attack: Tap/Meditation/Tap)

Gameplay

Redesigned the environment to announce the arrival of the dark islands

Objects will be classified into light (protection) and shadow categories. These items will affect game modes

The alcove now contains a magic rune that allows you to summon Ixamandre to aid you. Ixamandre deals extra damage to turrets

Game modes

New enemy elimination game mode: Ultimate Showdown

The story of Kalista

class

Wild pass

Skin for fizz

Infernal Shane

events

Dark islands with Calista and Viego

The Pride 2024 event

Skins