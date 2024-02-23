“The name is horrible”, Project L finally reveals its official name, and suffice it to say that it is not unanimous among players…

5 years ago today, League of Legends celebrated its 10th anniversary. On this occasion, the developers made numerous announcements, including the arrival of new titles in the MOBA universe. Among the lot, the famous Project L, a fighting game that has been revealed a bit more today by a new trailer. However, one change should be noted: its name, a name that is not unanimous in the community.

From Project L to… 2XKO

The fight against Riot Games finally has a proper name: 2XKO (pronounced as it is written according to the developers). A choice not clearly explained by the studio.

This year we are entering a new phase of development. Our development team has grown significantly since we last spoke and things are really moving along. We still have a lot of work to do, but we’re excited to start sharing more with you in the coming year. We’re building an ever-evolving fighting game for fans of the genre, and it’s promising! riot games



The developers also explain that they have carefully analyzed player feedback since last year’s EVO (where the game was tested), and intend to give players more opportunities to try it out in order to improve it. So many demos will be available throughout the year (like at the upcoming EVO in Japan), but not just during the big events. The team promises, and hopes to, a lot more information this year Release the game in 2025 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, and PC.

In terms of gameplay, the short trailer doesn’t reveal much about the game, or even the characters we’ll find in 2XKO. We can see Ekko, Ahri, Yasuo and Illaoi. Note, however, that the arena, a tavern in Bilgewater’s atmosphere, is rather stylish we must admit.

A name that doesn’t come to mind

But what players are most upset about is of course the name of the game. Many people don’t understand it – and think it’s unfair – especially since the developers didn’t really explain their choice. Players didn’t hesitate long before voicing their displeasure in the comments.

“Am I the only one who doesn’t really understand the name? Project L sounds pretty cool. You should stick with it.”

“I chose Project L.”

“The Name is Horrible”

Finally, the name is logical: 2X (because you can play it in a team of two) ends with a KO (well, a fighting game, we won’t explain further). In any case, the name will not change, and so players will have to get used to it, especially since the trailer is particularly successful. We’re just waiting for one thing now, a firm release date to compete with our favorite League of Legends champions.