One of the most anticipated features on LEGO Fortnite could be coming in a future update

If LEGO Fortnite experienced a huge surge in popularity after its release, The news has set it aside a bit For a few weeks as more and more big games come out.

Epic, however, can be a secret card To spice up the title with the highly requested option, which according to the leaks, will be coming to the game very soon!

Codes to share your islands in Fortnite Lego soon?

If it is one of the most popular elements of the game in Fortnite, sharing codes were not added to Fortnite Lego from the beginning, which caused a lot of fans regret. This allows players make maps, Sometimes incredibly complicated, and then sharing them.

This way, other players can directly access the card in question. it is Very practical As part of Adventure card For example, some make Jumping puzzle or some training ground.

According to the leaks the codes should be coming soon!

“Epic is creating island codes for custom LEGO worlds. These codes will be playable like regular Discover cards. No further information is available yet.“

If these codes actually come into play, the idea is already a lot of hype among players Twitter And Reddit. For the moment, there is no news of a possible release date, but this could help the game regain its prominence.

Big return for Lego Fortnite with this update?

If the game was very popular upon its release, updates have not managed to retain players and this is a known phenomenon. Many games fail Keep your head above water Once released, and in this age where so many games are released, it is not uncommon to not be able to keep up with the very demanding customers.

This kind of update, which adds High replay value Often a Good formula For interested players. So they can share their creations or benefit from others. Like mods, fan-made content for fans requires less effort for developers while still being enjoyable for players. A good combo incl We are still waiting for confirmation !