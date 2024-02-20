Rihanna: Top 5 Favorite Songs from the MCE Editorial Staff!

On the occasion of Rihanna’s 36th birthday, MCE wanted to pay tribute to the icon through 5 iconic songs from her career.

Rihanna turned 36 this Tuesday, February 20. To honor him, we take a look back at his very varied musical career. Here are MCE’s favorite songs!

Rihanna always surprises

Who else but Rihanna will reveal her second pregnancy (to us and her dad) Midway through Super Bowl 2023. No one saw this ad coming. When the singer had to fulfill a little girl’s dream, She almost had the spotlight stolen by her child.

Indeed, it was very brave to reveal this information to the whole world in such a widely watched event. But, she did it anyway! In a Lowe’s jumpsuit Bare at the level of her baby bump, Rihanna has never done it before.

So, she made everyone agree. She only has hits to her credit. Enough to move a crowd.

Be it his fans or those who listened to him early in his career. to say from Pon de Replay Released in 2005. What a flashback!

While Rihanna hasn’t released a new album since ANTI in 2016, she has released a few songs. as Loyalty feat with Kendrick Lamar, Believe it With PARTYNEXTDOOR or Even more recent lift me up And born again.

Besides, Everyone was eagerly waiting for this musical return. And for good reason, Rihanna signed the soundtrack No Black Panther 2. Class!

The latest news is that Rihanna has shot a music video in Paris. But it’s hard to know if his long-awaited ninth album is on the way, even if his beloved A$AP Rocky has said yes.

In the meantime, let’s go back to Rihanna’s hits. MCE tells you more!

5 of our favorite Rihanna songs

For the needs of this musical top centered on Rihanna, each reporter on the editorial team participated in a game of listing their favorite songs by the star. And the first song that comes to mind is *drum roll*:

diamond

It is the song that has returned to the MCE Top the most times. Yes, this hit is undoubtedly an editor’s banger. It seems like no This song is also a favorite of Rihanna. So the circle is closed!

A game of Russian roulette

Instant nostalgia is guaranteed with this song coming in second with 5 votes. Certainly the song isn’t very funky, but it captures the guts so I don’t want to mention it. For some information, Rihanna opens up about her love story with Chris Brown. A tumultuous relationship.

Moreover, to play her, the singer was able to trust the former star Grey’s Anatomy, Jesse Williams. Yes, Jackson Avery has played the wrong role in his music video.

We found love

Still in love with her ex-boyfriend, Chris Brown, So Rihanna didn’t hesitate to talk about her many setbacks In this song. This feat with Calvin Harris made and continues to make many people dance even today. In short, he is still as successful as ever, despite talking about the fact that the singer beat him in 2009.

For some information, This song should have been sung by another singer. Namely Leona Lewis, to whom we owe the hit Bleeding Love.

Bitch better have my money

How can we not think of the music video when we talk about this song? Or Rihanna’s performance at the HeartRadio Music Awards in 2015? If you don’t have Never seen this liveSo this article is a hint to see immediately.

Did you know ? Kanye West and Travis Scott are behind this hit. Actually, two rappers wrote and composed the song. Amazing, right?

Man Down by Rihanna

Released in 2011, Rihanna’s music video, Man Down tells the story of a murdered man. A criminal, a singer. And for good reason, it follows the attack.

So, in this song, Rihanna takes revenge. A cry from the heart for the many women and people who find themselves trapped in this scenario.

and you ? What are your favorite Rihanna songs? Let us know On our Instagram.

