Rihanna puts ‘mansion in the sky’, previously owned by Matthew Perry, up for sale

A few days after the will of Matthew Perry, the American-Canadian actor who played in the series “Friends”, was revealed, we know that one of his former real estates will change hands again. This emblematic penthouse with four large bedrooms, nicknamed “The Mansion in the Sky”, occupies more than 860 m² on the entire 40th floor (out of 42) of The Century Building, in Los Angeles. The residence, which is home to other celebrities such as singer Paula Abdul, chef Nobu Matsuhisa and Candy Spelling, widow of TV producer Aaron Spelling, is reputed to be one of the most expensive towers in the city.

Plus, Rihanna, who paid $21 million for the apartment last year, knows the place well. She already lived a few floors down there in a more modest unit, where she had to work with about 310 m²… She bought the apartment from a tech billionaire, Nick Molnar, who had bought it himself two years earlier. From Matthew Perry. The 36-year-old Barbadian singer may never have been able to occupy it, according to the exclusive site Rob Report, which mentions the sale of the penthouse. This does not stop him from hoping to achieve a capital gain of 4 million by listing the residence at 25 million dollars (23 million euros).

Private elevator

Matthew Perry, unlike the next two buyers, took the time and money to completely redevelop the premises with the help of architect Scott Joyce and interior designer LM Pagano. At the end of a private elevator ride, you discover a curved room with large bay windows that offer a panoramic view. There is also a soundproof cinema room or the master suite with its circular bedroom, two dressing rooms, two bathrooms and its own private lounge. But the highlight of the show is obviously the four separate outdoor terraces opening onto the four points of the compass.