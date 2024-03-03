Marvel’s Young Avengers movie has already avoided its biggest casting problems

summary Iman Velani as Ms. Marvel and Hailee Steinfeld as Hawkeye avoid aging their characters, so that the role of the Young Avengers is permanent.

Velani and Steinfeld as Young Avengers leads won’t face comparison issues with Iron Man and Captain America because of how well their casting has been received in the MCU.

Casting Velani and Steinfeld and using the perks that come with them as the team’s leaders takes the pressure off the rest of the Young Avengers like Evans and Downey Jr. did with the original Avengers.









potential Young Avengers The film of Marvel Cinematic Universe has already avoided many of the major problems that could have faced its cast. at the end of Marvels In 2023, the first three members Young Avengers The cast was confirmed. Iman Velani Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel discovered Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop, and the former told the latter that she was creating her own superhero team. This sets it straight the youngThe Avengers An MCU movie, with hints that are being placed Ant-Man and the Wasp: QuantummaniaKathryn Newton will also appear as Casey Lang.

related to MCU’s Young Avengers: Everything We Know So Far Marvel Studios has finally provided the first official tease of the MCU’s Young Avengers, which means the team will soon be forming in the MCU.





As one of the many potential projects on the MCU’s list of upcoming films, The Young Avengers Much is expected. If not for the promise of these three characters joining forces, Young Avengers The MCU is excited to bring a new team that offers something different than the mainline Avengers of the Infinity saga. However, with the excitement comes pressure on both the film and its cast to solidify the team as the mainstay of the MCU. Despite this pressure, cast members have already been confirmed Young Avengers Avoided some casting issues that might have been prevalent otherwise.





The Young Avengers leads will not age out of the roles

Marvel’s casting makes the timeline pressure of the Young Avengers a less pressing issue.





The first casting problem that avoids Iman Velani and Hailee Steinfeld as the two main characters. Young Avengers that is They will not step out of their roles. However, Kathryn Newton avoids this problem, as does Casey Lang The Marvels’ The cliffhanger ending only hinted that she would be part of the time rather than fully confirming it. About Velani and Steinfeld, the actors are 21 years old and 27 years old respectively. Since both actors are significantly older than the characters they are playing, Marvel Studios doesn’t have to worry about them looking too old for their roles.

This was certainly a possibility if taken for another route Young Avengers‘ The main artist. For example, Joe Julian Hilliard (Billy Maximoff aka Wiccan) and Jett Clyne (Tommy Maximoff aka Speed) Wandavision Chosen to lead the Young Avengers team, Marvel Studios faced pressure to shoot the film quickly. Hilliard and Kline are much younger than Velani and Steinfeld and would have aged out of their 10/11-year-old characters quickly, given how quickly teenage boys apparently age. However, with Ms. Marvel and Kate Bishop, Velani and Steinfeld will not physically age that much.





Expected Young Avengers line-up MCU debut Mrs. Marvel/Kamala Khan Ms. Marvel (2022) Kate Bishop/Hockey Hockey (2021) scar She-Hulk (2022) Billy Maximoff/Wicken WandaVision (2021) Tommy Maximoff/Speed WandaVision (2021) Eli Bradley/Patriot The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (2021) Riri Williams/Ironheart Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022)

Cap and Iron Man, the two leads of The Young Avengers, avoid the problem

Ms. Marvel and Hawkeye are not expected to replace Cap and Iron Man.





With Velani and Steinfeld leading the Young Avengers team, the film avoids another problem. This links to the concept that IEvery new superhero team in the MCU will need to replace Ron Man and Captain America. Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans were so good in their respective roles that the two pillars of any future team will be compared to both and their characters. Given the prestige of both roles, these comparisons are likely to be negatively skewed if, for example, lesser actors were chosen as the leads of the Young Avengers.

Both actors and their characters are some of the best MCU inclusions in the entire multiverse saga, meaning that negative comparisons to Captain America and Iron Man won’t come.





he said, Iman Velani and Hailee Steinfeld are two of the best individual casting choices the MCU has ever made. Avengers: Endgame. Both actors shine in their respective roles, with Vella proving to be the best part Mrs. Marvel And Marvels And Steinfeld more than matches the original Avenger in Jeremy Renner’s Clint Barton Hockey. As such, both actors and their characters are some of the best MCU inclusions in the entire multiverse saga, meaning there won’t be negative comparisons to Captain America and Iron Man.

Young Avengers leads less pressure on the rest of the team

The other Young Avengers can shine as its two leads shed the burden of expectation.

Custom image by Simon Gallagher

Finally, the casting of Iman Velani and Hailee Steinfeld puts less pressure on the rest of the Young Avengers team to be cast in a way that also ties in with the original six Avengers. Throughout the Infinity Saga, Captain America and Iron Man were the two main pillars of the team. As such, the casting of Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans was arguably more integral to the success of the MCU as a whole than the casting of the other members of the team.





This was evident with the Hulk’s recasting not causing problems, as well as other Avengers such as Hawkeye and Black Widow rarely getting as much attention as the team leaders. With Velani and Steinfeld as the mainstays of the Young Avengers, The rest of the team has less pressure to reach these heights in terms of casting. Ms. Marvel and Kate Bishop’s Hawkeye overcome the expectations placed on each other by pinning them as the two leaders of the Young Avengers. Marvel Cinematic Universe The characters of this team, in a similar vein to the casting of the original Avengers in Phase 1.