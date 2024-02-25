Caitlin Dever mourns the death of mom Kathy after a cancer battle

Booksmartof Caitlin Dever honors his mother, Kathy DeverAfter his death at the age of 53.

“I don’t even have words,” Caitlyn, 27, wrote in a touching tribute shared via Instagram on Wednesday, February 21, along with a carousel of family photos taken over the years. “I will never say enough about the gifts you have given me in my life, the immense joy you have brought, the deep, endless, unconditional love you have given me and our family.”

Caitlin said her mother’s “love was everywhere” during her battle with stage 4 metastatic breast cancer. “It was telling you about my day, it was getting the best advice from you that I would be so lucky to receive, it was going places with you because we were everywhere..we were having fun and laughing,” she wrote. . “Your love was like sunshine, warming me when I needed it most and making me laugh when I was never sad.”

Along with Katelyn, Kathy is survived by her husband, Tim Deverand daughters Maddie And Jane Dever. “I will forever be broken without you and I don’t know how I’ll move on,” Kaitlyn wrote. “I’m thankful that you gave me Maddie, Jane, and Dad…we’ll always have each other to lean on because of you.”

According to Katelyn, Kathy was “the greatest mother and wife anyone could ask for.” “Thank you for fighting so hard for us for so long,” she added. “I am forever, forever, grateful for the special time we had with you, sweet Ma… it will never be enough.”

Caitlin concluded: “I miss your smile, your sense of humor, your hugs, your kisses, your hand holding, more than anything in the world. You did everything well. My sweetest, most beautiful girl. Die jiggery dude. oh how i love you What a gift it is to love you. I love you forever, Mom. ❤️.”

Friends and fans expressed their condolences in the comments section, including Kaitlyn Booksmart costars Beanie Feldsteinwho wrote, “I love you and your family with every ounce of my soul, my baby.”

Riley Cafe Adding, “Lots of love to you and your family ❤️,” while Maude Apatow Wrote, “Sending you so much love ❤️ I’m so sorry.”

Kathy was diagnosed with breast cancer when she was 39 years old. Kaitlyn detailed her mom’s “terrible” health battle in an October 2020 Instagram post. “Some days are so scary I don’t even know how to feel anymore, and other days she has a positive visit and then it’s a good day❤️,” she wrote at the time. “Every day is different and we get through it together as a family. She is the strongest woman I know and every day I am thankful for the doctors who have taken such good care of her over the years.

Caitlin’s message was written during Breast Cancer Awareness Month. “Cancer is so unbearably scary,” she added at the time. “I can’t even imagine what it’s like to live with this disease, but I know what it’s like to watch someone you love go through pain. My heart goes out to anyone (who) has to deal with the burden of cancer. Let’s check and encourage whoever we like to get checked.”