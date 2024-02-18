Rihanna: Her Beloved A$AP Rocky Hints About Her Future Album!

A$AP Rocky continues to support his girlfriend Rihanna. Also, he just dropped hints about his album!

Rihanna’s new album is eagerly awaited. This is a chance for his beloved A$AP Rocky to drop hints about his future album! MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z

Rihanna is proud of her man

Since the release of her last album, Rihanna has been much less productive. She hasn’t let out a sound since then, or very little, no sound at all. So his fans are waiting returns impatiently.

If Rihanna wants to take a break, it’s mainly Focus on life as a mother. She has been over the moon since giving birth to two boys. Star lives a story Angel with A$AP Rocky. The latter is a new man.

Rihanna is very proud of A$AP Rocky. She explains that she “ Wonderful, patient and loving » To his two children, RZA and Riot. During an interview with Access Hollywood, she talked about her love for him.

“I loved him differently as a father. It’s major, it’s exciting. He’s like, “Wow! What a leader, what a wonderful, patient and loving father.” But Rihanna criticizes this loving and tender father because she is closer to his children than him.

“I’m just a background, I’m an extra. It doesn’t matter if they are girls or boys, they love their fathers differently and I love to see that. » Rihanna and her darlings continue to reveal Their love on the network.

But he explained to Entertainment that his family life is not always easy. “ He has a hard time at first, but he loves his little brother. Whenever he thinks we are not looking, he comes and touches him“

Hints about his future album

Rihanna added: ” If the baby cries, he will just hold his hands. If a child cries, it hurts. All he would say in the morning was “baby, baby, baby.” “He loves it. It took a while, but he got there and I’m proud of him. »

A$AP Rocky is a wise man because he was put on trial For serious matters. From now on, he prefers to focus on and on his life as a father A wife who makes him happy.

Rapper gives Rihanna career news, Valentine’s Day event. She explains that she is hard at work on new projects: “ He works there.”

It’s about time Rihanna released a gem! Because she has been eight years announced his latest album. So fans are eagerly waiting for this opus. But for He is very busy at the moment.

It must be said that she takes care of all her businesses. Like Fenty Beauty and its Savage x Fenty lingerie collection. His role has been added to this A mom who takes her time.

And that’s not all! During a party held in Because December by Fenty and Puma, so she unveiled her line of children’s shoes. So you understand, the star has a very busy schedule!