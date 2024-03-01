Emma Roberts exudes old Hollywood glamor in a gorgeous red gown as she joins her co-stars at the Madame Web premiere in Los Angeles

By Jacqueline Lindenberg for Dailymail.Com









Emma Roberts exuded old Hollywood glamor as she attended the star-studded Madame Webb premiere in Los Angeles on Monday.

The Scream Queens actress, 33 – who recently opened up about her American Horror Story co-star Kim Kardashian – was joined by other celebrities at the screening held at the Regency Village Theatre.

The star turned heads in a red, off-the-shoulder gown with sleeves that rolled down to her elbows.

The top consisted of a fitted bodice, while the skirt fell down to brush the ground and had a slit on the left side.

Roberts also accessorized with a pair of closed-toe, black heels for some color contrast to the look.

Emma Roberts, 33, exuded old Hollywood glamor as she attended the star-studded Madame Webb premiere in Los Angeles on Monday.

The star turned heads in a red, off-the-shoulder gown with sleeves that rolled down to her elbows.

Her blonde locks were parted in the middle, and pulled back in a low braid, leaving loose locks on the sides of her face.

Emma added a pair of mini, rhinestone earrings but chose not to add any other flashy jewelry pieces to the look.

The star’s makeup was sleek for the big night, and included a layer of mascara on her lashes as well as light, shimmery shadow around her eyes.

A warm blush and contour were added to better accentuate her cheekbones, while her lips wore a glossy shade of nude.

The beauty was seen striking some poses to make her eye-catching as she arrived at the venue.

At one point, Emma crossed paths with her fellow castmate, Dakota Johnson, who wowed in a sparkling, spider-themed dress. The couple flashed tiny smiles as they took a memorable snap together at the event.

Roberts took on the role of Mary Parker in the Marvel film, and joined other stars in the project besides Johnson – such as Sidney Sweeney, Isabella Merced, Celeste O’Connor and Adam Scott.

Speaking to Collider earlier last year, the mother-of-one was rumored to have been offered a chance to step into the Marvel Universe.

Roberts also accessorized with a pair of closed-toe, black heels for some color contrast to the look

Her blonde locks were parted down the middle, and pulled back into a low braid, allowing loose locks to fall to the sides of her face.

Emma added a pair of mini, rhinestone earrings but chose not to add other pieces of glittery jewelery to the look.

At one point, Emma crossed paths with her fellow castmate, Dakota Johnson, who wowed in a sparkling, spider-themed dress.

‘I thought it was very unexpected. It’s so funny, one day you’re just walking around your house, and then you get a call saying they want to see you for a Marvel movie,’ Emma expressed to the publication.

‘It was very strange because I remember thinking, “What’s the audition process? What do I have to do?”

‘And then I talked to the director, and I was shooting in Boston a few weeks later, and we had a lot of fun on it,’ the star added.

‘It’s obviously such an amazing cast, and it’s such a unique take on a Marvel movie. So I’m really excited for people to see it because I think it’s going to be very unexpected, how they tell the story.’

The premise follows Dakota Johnson’s character Cassandra Webb who, according to IMDB, ‘develops the power to see the future.

‘Forced to confront revelations about her past, she bonds with three young women bound for powerful destinies if they can all survive the deadly present.’

The anticipated project is slated to hit theaters later this week on February 14, just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Emma has been filtering through a busy schedule, and is also set to appear in the second installment of American Horror Story: Delicate – which premieres later this year on April 3.

Speaking to Collider earlier last year, the mother of one was rumored to have been offered a chance to step into the Marvel universe.

When she’s not busy on set, Emma keeps her hands on her three-year-old son, Rhodes – who she shares with ex Garrett Hedlund.

Last week, she starred in a quirky teaser alongside some of her co-stars: Cara Delevingne, Kim Kardashian and Micaela Jo Rodriguez.

Roberts recently talked about working with the SKIMS founder on the hit FX series while speaking to Extra last month in January.

‘He’s amazing, he’s a pro,’ the actress told the outlet. ‘She’s one of the most prepared people I’ve ever worked with and she’s just chill. I love her so much!’

When she’s not busy on set, Emma keeps her hands on her three-year-old son, Rhodes – who she shares with ex Garrett Hedlund.