Rediscover your clothing collection with the PLATSA rack on sale!

See your clothes in the blink of an eye and save time while dressing thanks to Ikea. Discover PLATSA, a discreet clothes rack that offers you the possibility to personalize your storage space while adding a warm touch to your room.

Reduced price clothes rack at Ikea

Tailor your storage solution to your needs And organize your space by choosing from different box sizes and depths.

You can assemble several PLATSA components Using the provided pliers, without the need for tools.

This system Prevents damage to furniture and highlights the importance of modularity, a core concept for Ikea.

LÄTTHET feet allow you to increase your PLATSAGiving it an elegant look while simplifying daily cleaning.

Designed for small spacesThe PLATSA system can be combined with the LÄTTHET series to expand your storage options.

Adjustable rod Can hold about 15 to 20 shirts on hangers.

This rack Measures 40 cm deep, 80 cm wide and 120 cm highProviding the necessary space to easily organize and identify your clothes.

How do I get my PLATSA off the ground?

The choice of fixing depends on the type of wall; Do not hang the composition like a painting.

Opt for Fixings to suit your type of wall (sold separately).

To install PLATSA on land, Just add LÄTTHET feet.

you may need SPILDRA top to provide an elegant finish Also sold separately, with fewer modules.

Some details regarding the content that makes up your PLATSA

The main panel is made of steel and honeycomb cardboard (100% recycled), with an epoxy/polyester coating.

The rod, frame and back are also made of steel with the same type of coating.

Maintenance is made easy by the choice of these materials: cleaning with a cloth soaked in a mild detergent is enough to maintain the shine of your PLATSA (finished with a dry cloth).

With a 4.7 rating for ease of assembly and overall product qualityOn the Ikea website, PLATSA is an elegant addition to any interior, Available at €55 instead of €65.