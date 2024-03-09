The end of electric cars? CO2 in the air is used as fuel in our engines

In the context of the climate crisis, scientific innovation is leading to sustainable solutions to combat the harmful effects of greenhouse gas emissions.

Among the most promising initiatives is the conversion of atmospheric CO2 into synthetic fuels and other industrial chemicals. This advance can not only help reduce excess CO2 but also provide a renewable alternative to fossil fuels. Research conducted by Empa and supported by the Swiss Federal Laboratories for Materials Science and Technology is at the heart of this potential revolution.

Also Read:

Electric car for 100 euros: be careful, if you don’t follow this rule you risk a fine of 1,500 euros Electric Cars: A Guide to Finding Cheap and Inexpensive Used Electric Cars Recharging an electric car on the highway is really cheap with this new surprise offer

CO2 is used to make synfuels and chemicals

Converting CO2 into a synthetic fuel is not a new idea, but the complexity of the process has long been a major obstacle. Current catalysts, such as copper, produce numerous molecules during the conversion, making it difficult to isolate the desired products. However, Alessandro Senocrate’s work at Ampa could be a game-changer as new catalysts target specific reactions, making conversions more efficient.

Is this crazy innovation on diesel engines dooming electric cars?

What are the disadvantages of catalysis?

Ampa’s innovative research, led by Senocrate, is notable for its focus on defects in catalytic materials. These imperfections, resulting from missing or replaced atoms, change the properties of the material and can act as active sites for catalysis. By identifying which defects lead to the formation of specific products, it becomes possible to design tailored catalysts that are effective in converting CO 2 to the desired compounds.

Structure of basic chemicals in the spotlight

Carbon monoxide and ethylene, among others, are required for many industrial processes and are traditionally derived from fossil resources. The possibility of producing these compounds from CO2 offers a revolutionary possibility, proposing a greener method for their synthesis, which could radically change the chemical industry.

CO2 conversion remains fraught with obstacles

Although promising, the efficient conversion of CO2 into useful products remains fraught with obstacles, including the development of catalysts that are selective, active, and stable. Ampa’s approach, which involves introducing defects into the catalyst material, can overcome these challenges and pave the way for more viable and efficient processes.

Concrete applications in the real world?

Empa is not just relying on theory but putting its research into practice in its “Materials for Energy Conversion” laboratory, which is already developing CO2 conversion systems. These efforts focus on developing catalyst and electrode materials that meet industrial requirements for selectivity, activity, and stability.

Atmospheric exploitation? A promising vision

Empa’s vision, “mining the atmosphere”, envisions a future where CO2 becomes a valuable resource rather than a problematic waste. This approach can offset not only future emissions but also past emissions, offering a new paradigm for CO2 management and sustainable development.

Thermal cars: Towards repealing this scandalous move?

This article explores Ampa’s groundbreaking research into converting atmospheric CO2 into commodity chemicals and synthetic fuels. By tackling the challenges associated with catalysis and developing new methods, Ampa provides innovative solutions for a more sustainable industry, potentially marking the end of conventional fuels and influencing the future of transportation and chemical production.

Source: https://www.empa.ch/web/s604/synfuels-und-nuetzliche-chemikalien-aus-co2

