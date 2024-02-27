This natural juice will erase all the pain after a big sports session – Tuxboard

Do you know sour juice? This is an amazing drink that helps relieve post-sports pain.

After sports or intense physical exercise, pain may occur. But this Body aches A good sign is, they can become unpleasant. So here’s a juice that helps end it.

Popular pain after sports

To stay healthy, it is important to monitor your diet. Experts recommend cutting down on sugar and fat. According to Dr. Jimmy Mohammed, it is better to avoid junk food!

To get in shape and get the body of your dreams, doing sports is also necessary. This is also very good for morale due to the high amount of dopamine released after physical exercise. All activities are good for your health.

Team sports like basketball, handball or football. As well as running and bodybuilding. Often, after an intense session, Body aches is felt. For fitness enthusiasts, this happens in the butt.

But also on the legs, back, arms and neck. After a bodybuilding, pilates or yoga session, the Body aches May last two days or more. They can be so painful that they prevent you from walking.

But let’s face it, Body aches Very pleasant to experience. Because in most cases, this means that you have worked your body very well. Unfortunately, there aren’t many solutions to say goodbye to them.

Even stretching or drinking water does not change the situation. This is what troubles researchers Nedelek, Helson and Delacroix. So they studied various options to alleviate this pain.

In a 2015 paper, they looked at the effects of different types of meals on muscle recovery after a night football game. Above all, they noted that drinking can help you feel this kind of pain.

A very effective drink to combat aches and pains

Experts have come to the following observation: sour cherry juice will be your best companion to overcome Body aches. They claim that it is a very effective method for all athletes.

Sour cherries are great for getting to sleep faster. They tend to improve muscle recovery. And for good reason! They are rich in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory drugs.

So you can take it before sleeping. Aim to reduce Body aches After sports. Sour cherry juice is everywhere! In organic grocery stores or supermarkets. You can find them in the organic section.

Some can also be found in the drinks section. That’s what they’re called, according to our colleagues at L’internaute “Sour Cherry Nectar”, “Tart Cherry Juice” or “Griot Juice”. However, they are quite expensive. Their price is 5 to 7 euros per liter.

That’s not all! to limit Body aches, you can also remember to stretch well after your workout. The study also recommended meals with carbohydrates with a high glycemic index.

Our colleagues at L’internaute cite potatoes as an example. Also white bread or white rice. And although they are good for your health, it is better to avoid proteins to feel pain. Because this tends to improve the muscles.