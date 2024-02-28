Red Dead Redemption II reaches 60 million games sold

Earlier in the evening, Take Two Interactive held another call with investors to take stock last quarter. Once again, the numbers are very good and Red Dead Redemption II continues to sell.

While waiting for the next-gen version on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, which we hope will arrive this year, Red Dead Redemption II Consolidating its 7th place among the best-selling games in the history of video games, it has accumulated 61 million games sold on PS4, Xbox One and PC since its release in October 2018 (2019 on PC). That’s 4 million more games in the last quarter alone.

Arthur Morgan’s Adventures is therefore comfortably established in its 7th position among the best-selling games, with 69 million units already sold by Mario Kart 8 / Mario Kart 8 Deluxe in sixth place. A place the game could easily reach in a year, keeping this average going, especially with reissues on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Regarding the Red Dead license as a whole, it now tops 86 million copies sold. No word on sales figures for the remaster Red Dead Redemption Released on PS4 and Switch in August 2023, but apparently, it could be that the remaster managed to sell more than a million units because in the last quarter, Red Dead Saga sold 81 million.

