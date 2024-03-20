Riot Games unveils Scanner MGV

Riot Games finally unveils the graphical and visual update for Champion Scanner. It will appear with patch 14.7 which should land on the PBE around March 19-20 and generally be made available on live servers by April 3.

SKARNER MGv Skill Details

In patch 14.7, Skarner will return to Rift after a global MVG (Visual and Gameplay Update). The changes affect both his skills and his playstyle, as well as his artistic aspects and his in-game model. His history and role in the world of Runeterra has also been redesigned. MVGs allow League of Legends to modernize champions loved by all, paying homage to their own identity and design.

Elder Breckern Skarner is revered as one of the founding members of the Yun Tal, the ruling race in Ixtal. He is dedicated to protecting Ixtal from the rest of the world by keeping the region isolated. As more and more members of Yun Tal begin to question this decision, Scanner becomes more paranoid every day and is willing to do anything to ensure the safety of Ixtal and its inhabitants, no matter the cost.

Passive Skill – Tectonic

Skarner, Shattered Earth, Uprising, and Impel attacks apply a Tectonic effect for a short period of time. At maximum tectonic effects, enemies take a percentage of HP in magic damage over time.

A – Broken Earth

Skarner pulls a rock from the ground and uses it to increase the damage, attack range, and speed of his next three attacks. With its third attack, a rock is thrown at its target, slowing it and dealing significant bonus damage, ending the effect.

A – Rebellion

The Skarner can also rebel to throw a rock like projectile that explodes on the first hit of an enemy, dealing the same damage and slow action and ending the effect.

Z – Seismic bastion

Skarner gains shield and hits the ground, causing a shockwave that deals damage and slows nearby enemies.

E – The effect of Ixtal

The scanner moves forward, ignoring the terrain and capturing the first enemy champion or large monster it encounters. He can then transport it short distances, dealing damage and stunning it if it hits a terrain feature.

R – Implementation

Skarner damages three enemy champions and incapacitates them. The scanner gains additional speed for a short time and carries it until the effect wears off.