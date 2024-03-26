Red Dead Redemption and Undead Nightmare Join GTA+ Catalog – Rockstar News

Rockstar Games has just announced on the social network that Red Dead Redemption and Undead Nightmare are now joining the list of games that can be played with a GTA+ subscription. This subscription offers access to GTA Online for €5.99/month as well as access to many Rockstar games on console and mobile, reminiscent of Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass subscription. So it’s possible to play Red Dead Redemption starting today, as well as its stand-alone Undead Nightmare without buying these two games, provided you have an active GTA+ subscription. This is the Xbox 360 version which is backwards compatible on Xbox One and Xbox Series X and which contains the 4K patch on One X and Series X, although it will not be possible to access the game from Xbox 360 with a subscription. Console John Marston’s Adventures is also playable with GTA+ on PlayStation 4 via a recent slightly better quality remaster that merges the two games into one, which is backwards compatible on PlayStation 5 and has a 4K patch with 60 frames on PS4 Pro and PS5/Latest Another for a generation of consoles.

Red Dead Redemption is an open-world action adventure game that was released in 2010 and has been voted game of the year numerous times. The game follows John Marston’s 1911 adventure in the American Wild West as it comes to an end, the protagonist is a former outlaw who hunts down his former members of his criminal gang at the behest of federal agents. This is a direct sequel that takes place after the end of Red Dead Redemption 2.

If you have a GTA+ subscription you can now install these games by searching for them from the respective console store or click on the links below to start the installation.

Xbox One and Xbox series:

PS4 and PS5:

Here is a list of other games currently available in the GTA+ Subscriber Catalog:

GTA 3 The Definitive Edition:

GTA Vice City The Definitive Edition:

GTA San Andreas The Definitive Edition:

GTA Liberty City Stories 10th Anniversary:

GTA Chinatown Wars:

Source: Rockstar Games on Twitter