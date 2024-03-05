Red Dead Redemption audiobook coming soon

Red Dead Redemption is a license that has come a long way since the release of the first Redemption in 2010. After a mixed start for the license with Red Dead Revolver, Red Dead Redemption’s next-generation ambitions have allowed the license to take off. Global success. To complement this license, Roger Clarke, who plays Arthur Morgan, has announced an audiobook that will present American history through the narrative of Red Dead Redemption.

Roger Clark and Torey Olsen announce ‘Red Dad’s History’ audiobook

Roger Clarke “No narrator will be History of the Red Dead” This is an audiobook written by a historian Torrey Olson By which will be stated Arthur Morgan In the Red Dead Redemption universe. It is important to clarify that this is a fan book and not an official book offered by Rockstar Games

History of the Red Dead America will present 1870 has 1920 Either cover the front Red Dead Redemption II which occurs in 1898 till then Red Dead Redemption which occurs in 1911. These two games have a capital H for their credibility in history. Identified with The Audio Book Torrey Olson The intention is to expand the historical details present in the license Red Dead Redemption Adding real-world historical context.

Roger Clarke Also shared the official description of the audiobook:

By weaving together fictional characters and the fantasy of the Red Dead Redemption Games with real-life historical vignettes, Olson reveals that the action-packed violence of the Red Dead universe is not just generated by Hollywood Westerns, but is rooted in real socio-political problems in America. At the turn of the century.

During the meeting with our colleagues IGNThe historian explained why he wanted to start writing audio books History of the Red Dead.

It was a revelation when I sat in the middle of the pandemic in 2020 and played Red Dead Redemption 2 for the first time. I was only 10 hours in, and my mind has all these historical nuggets firing left and right. I can’t deactivate my historian identity while playing. And I’m really amazed at how historically thoughtful the games were. I’m not so obsessed with this question of accuracy that often comes up when you’re talking about historical video games. I’m more interested in thinking and how the game tries to capture the mood, the emotion, the range of options and the realities of the time period. And I thought the game did a surprisingly good job in this regard.

The audiobook will be published by Macmillan Audio The August 6, 2024 And will be available on all sales platforms for audiobooks (Audible, Apple Books and many others).

After this announcement, we are sure that many fans Red Dead Redemption Looking forward to this book. Count on Rockstar Magazine To cover all the news on History of the Red Dead.

