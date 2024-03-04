Before GTA 6, Rockstar goes out with great free content

GTA 6 isn’t coming right now, but at least to console you, you’ll be entitled to a nice update for GTA Online. Nice piece of fun in perspective!

While all eyes are on the highly anticipated GTA 6, Rockstar Games isn’t giving up on its current flagship title. Indeed, March 7 marks the arrival of a major content update for GTA Online, promising new adventures in its open world. This time, players will have the pleasure of discovering a new mission, which is enough to encourage them to come back to the game (again).

GTA Online offers a complete solution for waiting for GTA 6

Is GTA 6 still far away? Don’t panic. GTA Online is a treat. So the new multi-stage mission is Cluckin’ Bell Factory Raid. The plot of this new “Quest” is original to say the least: after Vincent Effenberger, the former head of security at the Diamond Casino, is transformed into an LSPD officer, players will begin an unconventional but fascinating collaboration. target? Take down a new cartel that has established its base of operations at the famous fast-food chain Cluckin’ Bell’s factory located in Paleto Bay.

This narrative update invites players to infiltrate a converted farm complex as a front for the cartel’s illegal activities, while confronting corrupt LSPD police officers and dangerous cartel members. But the challenges don’t stop there: in addition to story-driven missions, players will also have the opportunity to unlock new vehicles, such as the Bravado Gauntlet Interceptor Law Enforcement.

As always, Rockstar is making this update available for free, although some items may require an investment of in-game money to get started. This new update demonstrates Rockstar’s continued commitment to its community. And then, the appeal of GTA 6 is so strong that returning to GTA Online to pass the time is always a nice fallback. You can catch a glimpse of it all in the trailer below.