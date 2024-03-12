League of Legends – LEC: Vitality continues, BDS in trouble

Vitality picked up its second consecutive victory this Sunday at the start of the spring segment of the LEC, the EMEA elite. League of Legends. The Abils defeated BDS, who suffered their second setback in as many games. Carmine Corp almost beat Fnatic but eventually lost. G2 won the clash against MAD Lions KOI.

Photo credit: 239328 Photo Wojciech Wandzel/Riot Games

This time, no false starts. Having been beaten three times at the start of the winter segment last January, Vitality picked up its second win in as many matches this Sunday to kick off spring training for the LEC, the EMEA elite. League of Legends. Abils this time overcame a BDS team that was perhaps too ambitious draft. The to pick Adam “Adam” Manne’s Olaf was eaten up by Gyu-Tae “Photon” Kyong’s rumble throughout the game. On the other side of the map, the Hive was able to set up perfectly fasting Senna, along with Zdravets “Hylisang” Galabov who quickly became unsinkable on his Nautilus and a Mateusz “Karzy” Orsag who gained strength as the minutes passed. Vitality usually dictates the pace of the entire game to make pass two.

Two passes, Carmine Corp wasn’t far from achieving that either. Against an adventurous Fnatic, Blue Wall endured for a long time, patiently waiting for the top of its two forms. carries : Lucas “Saken” Fayard’s Aurelian Soul Signature and Elias “Upset” Lip’s Toxicity. Orange and Black seemed to have done enough to deter his opponent scaleBut it had T2 embedded under the bot Team fight Looks like a turning point in the match. Subsequently, the Mid laner The tricolor in particular really turned out to be a real poison and KC dominated the clash. But it only took a moment’s absence for Fnatic to tear Nashor apart and then engage Team fight Jumping up to Saken’s neck. Carmine was knocked down and left his Nexus there.

G2, still very strong

Fnatic is therefore at the top of the rankings with vitality…. Along with G2 Esports. The Scarecrows of the LEC, like in the winter segment finals less than a month ago, defeated the MAD Lions KOI this Sunday. Samurai once again showed their lead over the rest of the championship: a count Perfect Sundelin by Martin “Yik” put Rasmus “Caps” Winthers Niko into orbit very early on and the Danish talent capitalized to take off quickly. Golden In his match. In the bot lane, Mihal “Mikix” Mehle was obviously clinical on his milieu and Steven “Hans Sama” Liew was quick to take advantage of this to increase the power of his Kog’Maw. It is a brilliant inspiration from Caps sur la Midlane That confirmed the outcome of the game and won G2, even without taking Nashor.

In the other two encounters of the evening, the heathens weighed down the morale of the Thugs a little more Game Very low level. Then, a few hours later, SK Gaming dominated GiantX. First thanks for his two Soloners – and especially Yassin “Nisky” Diner – which made it possible to absorb the accumulated delays. Duolen Against the moral pairing of Kalista-Ashe. Turned in after passing a long time Early game, Thomas “Foucou” Exakick fully revealed himself on his Varus to end the game 11-0. Like BDS, GiantX and Rogue are 0-2. Heretics and SK Gaming join Karmine and MDK in the 1-1 team pool. The first week of the spring segment continues and ends this Monday evening.