Red Dead Redemption 3 may bring a very controversial change

Technology is advancing at an alarming rate, so much so that the Skynet depicted in James Cameron’s Terminator series may seem closer to reality than it has ever been.

In particular, AI is advancing so fast that it can not only provide in-depth details about anything you ask, but can generate artwork, write scripts, and even voice real-life actors with uncanny resemblance. is While AI can be somewhat useful in the right hands, I’m not sure I like the idea of ​​Skynet ruling the world and destroying all of humanity. It won’t actually happen, will it?

On the theme of AI, Roger Clark, the voice of Arthur Morgan Red Dead Redemption 2 As well as other television shows and films, expressed concern about the ever-changing technology and its impact on the actors’ ability to work. During an interview with IGN, Clark said that in some ways, the use of AI can be “incredibly immoral”.

Asked if he thought game companies were considering replacing real actors with AI, Clarke said: “It’s going to replace some of that.” I think it is inevitable. I don’t think it’s going to completely replace actors, but I think it’s here to stay and I think it’s going to be used as a tool from here on out. I think people and consumers still have a bit more respect and honor for human performance, but at the same time a lot of them don’t really care. So AI is here to stay. It is undeniable.

He continues: “The problem I have is when we use it to replicate what has already been done. If you can’t hire Troy Baker and get an AI program to tell him whatever you want, I find that incredibly unethical. But I know there are many applications for AI that can and probably will help this industry. It pains me to say it but I think it is an inescapable truth. For selfish reasons, I just want to keep working, you know?

If Rockstar Games will implement AI voice acting in future games viz Red Dead Redemption 3 That remains to be seen. Hopefully the time will never come when real actors are replaced by AI. Unfortunately, in some cases this is already happening.